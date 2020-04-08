1. The much-anticipated Tom Brady-Howard Stern interview took place this morning and it lasted two hours and 19 minutes. The highlights:

• Brady said he went into last season knowing it would probably be his last with the Patriots.

• Brady said he does not care about his legacy.

• Brady said he skipped OTAs the past couple of years because Gisele wasn't satisfied with their marriage and wanted him to "check himself."

• Brady on why he left the Patriots: "It was just time. I don't know what to say other than that. I accomplished everything I could in two decades with an incredible organization, an incredible group of people, and that will never change."

• Brady doesn't understand why everyone still showers together.

• Brady said he wouldn't have been as successful without Belichick and Belichick wouldn't have been as successful without Brady.

• Brady said he stopped drinking and smoking weed late in high school because he didn't want to disappoint his father, who at one time wanted to become a priest.

• Brady revealed that he would tell Belichick he wouldn't throw a receiver the ball if he didn't trust him.

• Brady described what happened when he suffered an injury to his groin area.

• Brady drinks 200 ounces of water a day.

• Brady was in tears the night he told Robert Kraft and Belichick that he was leaving the Patriots.

• Brady on falling in love with Gisele while Bridget Moynahan was pregnant with his son: "It was a challenging time. It was a unique time."

• Regarding Donald Trump, Brady said, political support is different than supporting a friend.

• Brady explained why it isn't a big deal to see his teammates naked in the locker room.

• Brady said he loves Beetlejuice.

• Brady said Gisele satisfies him in every way.

• Howard Stern is the greatest interviewer of all time.

If you'd like to listen to the interview, you can go to SiriusXM.com or download the app on your phone and set up a username and password. No matter what device you are using, no commitment or credit card is asked or required and SiriusXM is free for everyone until May 15.

2. A brand new episode of the SI Media Podcast dropped this morning. The guest is ESPN legend Bob Ley. Can a sports network cover the coronavirus crisis without being political? Has he had the itch to return to work to cover what's going on in the world? How will sports change after the pandemic? Will stadiums be packed in 2020? What old game would Bob like to see a network re-air? What is his favorite SportsCenter blooper? Plus Bob offers movie, TV and book recommendations while self-quarantining.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

3. J.J. Watt mocking his brother T.J. for not having a million Twitter followers seems a bit rude.

4. If you missed it Tuesday, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy remains one of the most unlikable people in sports.

5. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Jimmy Kimmel hosted a version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire featuring his kids. The performance by his son Billy will make your day.

6. SPORTS HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY: It's angry managers/coaches week at Traina Thought so here is the Lee Elia classic.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.