How to Watch Alabama vs. Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff Semifinal, TV, Times, Radio

The top-ranked Alabama will face No. 4 Note Dame in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

The Crimson Tide and Fighting Irish will meet for the eighth time in the history of the series that dates back to 1973.

Alabama trails, 2-5, but came away with an impressive 42-14 victory in the most recent matchup between the two teams at the 2013 BCS National Championship in Miami, Fla.

The winner of the semifinal between Alabama and Notre Dame will meet the winner of No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State, which play in the Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La., later Jan. 1.

The 2021 CFP National Championship Game is scheduled for Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla.

Alabama vs. Notre Dame

What: College Football Playoff, semifinal No. 1

When: January 1, 2021, 3 p.m. CT

Where: The game was relocated from the Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

TV: ESPN

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson, Host: Chris Stewart).

Online: ESPN+

Alabama's last game: The Crimson Tide won its 28th Southeastern Conference championship with a 52-46 victory over Florida.

Notre Dame's last game: The Fighting Irish took a 34-10 loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game.

Series: Notre Dame leads 5-2.

The last meeting: Alabama won its 15th national championship with a dominating 42-14 victory in the 2013 BCS National Championship Game. Playing before a Sun Life Stadium record crowd of 80,120 the Crimson Tide raced to touchdowns on its first three offensive possessions and built a lead that eventually reached 35-0 in the third quarter. The title, Alabama's third in four seasons, concluded a 13-1 season for the Crimson Tide. Quarterback AJ McCarron passed for four touchdowns and 264 yards while completing 20 of 28 attempts without throwing an interception. Running back Eddie Lacy rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown while averaging seven yards per carry, wide receiver Amari Cooper caught six passes for 105 yards and two scores, and running back T.J. Yeldon rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown. Alabama gained 529 total yards, rushing for 265 yards and passing for 264.

PREVIOUS MEETINGS

Two of these matchups have come in the postseason, including one “Game of the Century” when No. 3 Notre Dame topped No. 1 Alabama, 24-23, in the 1973 Sugar Bowl. The very next year the two powers met again, this time in the 1975 Orange Bowl to close out the 1974 season – and the Irish again beat the Tide, 13-11, foiling Alabama’s national title hopes. Notre Dame was ranked ninth entering that game while Alabama was No. 2. The Tide’s only win over the Irish was a 28-10 victory in 1986, when the Alabama was ranked second overall and Notre Dame was unranked, in a game played at Legion Field in Birmingham.

• 1973 Sugar Bowl: It was the first meeting between two giants of college football – Alabama and Notre Dame. The game was the latest version of “The Game of the Century,” and it certainly lived up to every inch of newspaper space and moment of air time on radio and television. Notre Dame won, 24-23, in one of the true classics of college football history. The game had everything – six lead changes, outstanding plays in all phases of the game, a tense finish and dramatic play calling. With the close victory, Notre Dame vaulted from third to first in the final Associated Press (AP) rankings. Alabama had finished first in both polls in the regular season and remained the United Press International (UPI) champion, as that ranking did not have a post-bowl survey.

• 1975 Orange Bowl: A rematch of the previous year’s national championship showdown produced another painful, close loss for Alabama as Notre Dame once again proved to be the spoiler for national championship dreams by upsetting the Crimson Tide, 13-11. Alabama was ranked first in the nation in the United Press International (UPI) poll and second by the Associated Press (AP) going into the game, with Notre Dame being eighth and ninth. Notre Dame built a 13-0 lead in the first half and withstood a furious Alabama rally in the game’s final minutes.

• 1987: The previous meeting between the programs resulted in a 37-6 Notre Dame victory. The starting lineups for both teams that day featured several future NFL players, most notably: ... For Alabama: linebackers Derrick Thomas and Keith McCants, running back Bobby Humphrey and tight end Howard Cross. ... For Notre Dame: flanker Tim Brown, running backs Ricky Watters and Anthony Johnson, defensive back Todd Lyght, tight end/OL Andy Heck, and offensive lineman Tim Grunhard.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available