Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 26, 2021

Men's Golf: The Alabama men’s golf team’s run in the 2021 SEC Men’s Golf Championships came to an end with a 4-1-0 semifinal loss in match play to Vanderbilt Sunday morning. With their win, the Commodores advance to Sunday afternoon’s championship match while the Crimson Tide will look ahead to NCAA Regionals play in mid-May. Alabama reached the semifinals for the third time in the last four years the SEC championships have been held thanks to a 3-2 victory over the South Carolina in the quarterfinals on Saturday morning, before a weather delay halted play for the rest of the day. It marked the third time over the last four championships that were played that UA has been one of the final four teams standing. The Crimson Tide had to fight from behind as Vanderbilt won the first two matches to jump out to a 2-0-0 lead. The Commodores then sealed the victory with Harrison Ott’s 3&1 victory over Wilson Furr to secure the team’s third and clinching point.

April 26, 1977: Alabama's first All-American, and the first in the South, William T. VandeGraaf, died in Colorado Springs, Colo. After serving as an assistant at Alabama, VandeGraaf went to Colorado College, where he was head coach from 1926-39. He was known as “Bully” during his 1912-15 Alabama career.

“His ear had a real nasty cut, and it was dangling from his head, bleeding badly. He grabbed his own ear and tried to yank it from his head. His teammates stopped him and the managers bandaged him. Man, was that guy a tough one. He wanted to tear off his own ear so he could keep playing.” — Tennessee lineman Bull Bayer about Alabama’s first All-American, Bully Van De Graaff, about the 1913 game.

