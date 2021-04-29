Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 29, 2021

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

The Alabama women’s golf team was one of 18 teams selected to compete at the 2021 NCAA Women’s Golf Championships, which was announced on the Golf Channel. The Crimson Tide earned the No. 6 seed at the Baton Rouge Regional, which will take place May 10-12 at the par 72, 6,340-yard The University Club.

Former Alabama women’s golfer Emma Talley qualified for the 2021 WPGA Tour US Open.

Alabama pitcher Chase Lee was selected to the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Midseason Watch List, which honors the nation's top relief pitcher in college baseball.

SEC Network will air a special, detailing the rise of Alabama Adapted Athletics on Thursday night:

Alabama soccer picked up a new commitment with Maria Vanore:

Jasmine Walker appears to be fitting in in her new home of Los Angeles:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 opener:

128 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 29, 1970: Mark McMillian, also known as “Mighty Mouse,” was born in Los Angeles.

April 29, 1986: Defensive tackle Jon Hand was the fourth-overall selection in the NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

April 29, 1993: Justin Thomas was born in Louisville, Ky.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

“The toughest [teammate I ever had] was Eddie Lowe at Alabama. He was an undersized linebacker who would hit any opponent in the mouth. He was a great player for us.” – Jon Hand to colts.com

