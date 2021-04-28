SEC Announces 2021 Football Media Days Schedule

Alabama coach Nick Saban is set to speak on July 21 at 2021 SEC Media Days

On Wednesday afternoon, the Southeastern Conference announced the appearance schedule for the 2021 Football Media Days, which is set for July 19-22 inside the Hyatt Regency - Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Ala.

Kicking off the signature event will be Florida's Dan Mullen, LSU's Ed Oregon and first-year South Carolina coach Shane Beamer. Rounding out day two's action is Georgia's Kirby Smart, Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin, Kentucky's Mark Stoops and another first-year coach in Tennessee's Josh Heupel.

Alabama coach Nick Saban, Mississippi State's Mike Leach and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher headline day three, along with Vanderbilt's Clark Lea. Lastly, Arkansas' Sam Pittman, Auburn's Bryan Harsin and Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz will close the event on July 22.

The Wynfrey Hotel has hosted the event 18 times in the last 19 years. Media Days was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was last held in July of 2019, also in Hoover.

In early July, the league will announce the student-athletes who will attend alongside their coaches. SEC Network and ESPN will televise the four-day event nationally.

The full schedule is listed alphabetically below by school and not an indicator of actual order of appearance. Daily rotations and times will be determined and released at a later date.

2021 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

MONDAY, July 19

Florida - Dan Mullen

LSU - Ed Orgeron

South Carolina - Shane Beamer

TUESDAY, July 20

Georgia - Kirby Smart

Kentucky - Mark Stoops

Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin

Tennessee - Josh Heupel

WEDNESDAY, July 21

Alabama - Nick Saban

Mississippi State - Mike Leach

Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher

Vanderbilt - Clark Lea

THURSDAY, July 22

Arkansas - Sam Pittman

Auburn - Bryan Harsin

Missouri - Eli Drinkwitz