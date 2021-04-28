SEC Announces 2021 Football Media Days Schedule
On Wednesday afternoon, the Southeastern Conference announced the appearance schedule for the 2021 Football Media Days, which is set for July 19-22 inside the Hyatt Regency - Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Ala.
Kicking off the signature event will be Florida's Dan Mullen, LSU's Ed Oregon and first-year South Carolina coach Shane Beamer. Rounding out day two's action is Georgia's Kirby Smart, Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin, Kentucky's Mark Stoops and another first-year coach in Tennessee's Josh Heupel.
Alabama coach Nick Saban, Mississippi State's Mike Leach and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher headline day three, along with Vanderbilt's Clark Lea. Lastly, Arkansas' Sam Pittman, Auburn's Bryan Harsin and Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz will close the event on July 22.
The Wynfrey Hotel has hosted the event 18 times in the last 19 years. Media Days was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was last held in July of 2019, also in Hoover.
In early July, the league will announce the student-athletes who will attend alongside their coaches. SEC Network and ESPN will televise the four-day event nationally.
The full schedule is listed alphabetically below by school and not an indicator of actual order of appearance. Daily rotations and times will be determined and released at a later date.
2021 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE
MONDAY, July 19
Florida - Dan Mullen
LSU - Ed Orgeron
South Carolina - Shane Beamer
TUESDAY, July 20
Georgia - Kirby Smart
Kentucky - Mark Stoops
Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin
Tennessee - Josh Heupel
WEDNESDAY, July 21
Alabama - Nick Saban
Mississippi State - Mike Leach
Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher
Vanderbilt - Clark Lea
THURSDAY, July 22
Arkansas - Sam Pittman
Auburn - Bryan Harsin
Missouri - Eli Drinkwitz