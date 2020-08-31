Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 31, 2020

Today is ... National Trail Mix Day

Great news for former Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson as he will not need surgery on his knee that suffered an extension on earlier in training camp. His timetable for return appears to be 4-to-6 weeks.

Former Crimson Tide standout Tony Brown showing off in the Cincinnati Bengals scrimmage on Sunday:

The Denver Broncos have officially signed former Alabama safety/linebacker Mark Barron.

Here is a look at how the Alabama golfers performed at the BMW Championship over the weekend. Justin Thomas finished tied for 25th with a score of 6-over par.

Jonathan Allen suffered a lower leg injury in practice for the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

26 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 31, 1964: Joe Namath was the center of attention during Alabama’s picture day. The 5,000 media booklets printed by the athletic department were almost sold out, and writers from around the South were picking Alabama, LSU and Auburn to battle reigning champion Ole Miss for the league title. A picture of Paul Bryant and Namath conversing on the bench was the featured photo on the media book cover. – Bryant Museum

August 31: "I'm trying to get our players to listen to me instead of you guys. All that stuff you write about how good we are? All that stuff they hear on ESPN? It's like poison. Like rat poison." – Nick Saban after Alabama’s win at Texas A & M in 2017

