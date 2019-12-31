Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 31, 2019

Christopher Walsh

Today is … New Year’s Eve

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• Tua Tagovailoa using just one crutch on Monday: 

Tua Tagovailoa at Day for Kids at Fun Spot America during the Citrus Bowl trip
Alabama Athletics

• The Cleveland Browns have requested, and received, permission to interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for their head coaching opening.

• The Cincinnati Bengals claimed former Alabama defensive back Tony Brown off waivers.

• Per the NFL Network, Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace’s injury isn’t considered major, he suffered a sprained ankle and is considered day-to-day. Wallace was carted off the field during Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

• Cornerback Nigel Knott, who is still at Alabama, posted the following message after missing the 209 season due to undisclosed medical issues:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 31, 1973: In a colossal matchup of undefeated and top-ranked Alabama and unbeaten and No. 3 Notre Dame, the Tide fell 24-23 in the Sugar Bowl. A late fourth-quarter pass out of the end zone from Irish quarterback Tom Clements to reserve tight end Robin Weber got Notre Dame out of a hole and saved the night for the Irish.

December 31, 1975: In the first Sugar Bowl ever played in the Superdome, Alabama behind MVP Richard Todd edged Joe Paterno's Penn State Nittany Lions, 13-6.

December 31, 2012: This was the cover of a Sports Illustrated special edition.

SI bonus section cover, December 31, 2012

December 31, 2015: After getting bounced in the semifinals of the inaugural College Football Playoff the year before, a better-prepared and more focused Crimson Tide team crushed Michigan State, 38-0. The was the largest shutout in Cotton Bowl history. Jake Coker was 25-for-30 for a career-best 286 yards, with two touchdown passes to Calvin Ridley.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"One man doesn't make a team. It takes 11." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.

We’ll leave you with this …

From the Citrus Bowl “Day for Kids” with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America at Fun Spot America

Day for Kids at Fun Spot America during the Citrus Bowl
Alabama Athletics
Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top 10 Tide Moments of the Decade: No. 2, Following Tornado Alabama Shuts Out LSU in Title Game

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide comes back from Game of the Century loss to win national championship in LSU's backyard

Dylan Moses Announces He's Returning to Alabama

Christopher Walsh

Dylan Moses Announces He's Returning to Alabama

The BamaCentral Crew Previews the Citrus Bowl in Orlando

Christopher Walsh

Christopher Walsh, Joey Blackwell and Cary L. Clark preview Alabama vs. Michigan

10 Interesting Things Nick Saban Said During Radio Show

Christopher Walsh

Alabama coach had a lot on his mind as Crimson Tide prepared to face Michigan in the Citrus Bowl

Tua Tagovailoa Named Winner of the 2019 Bobby Bowden Award

Christopher Walsh

The Bobby Bowden Award recognizes the Division I player who epitomizes a student-athlete from a faith perspective

Losing 66-3 is Unforgettable, Just ask Michigan Quarterback Shea Patterson

Christopher Walsh

Former Ole Miss quarterback finally found success while leading Michigan this season

Blaming Pete Golding for all of Alabama’s defensive issues isn’t accurate or fair

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide heads into Citrus Bowl with just two of its original front-seven players on defense

Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III not tipping hand on future

Cary L. Clark

Alabama junior Henry Ruggs III non-committal on younger brother's recruitment

Alabama tight end Miller Forristall Talks About Throat Injury

Joey Blackwell

The redshirt-junior tight end updated the media on his injury status at Monday’s Citrus Bowl Day for Kids

Video Recap: Alabama Players Enjoy Citrus Bowl Day for Kids

Joey Blackwell

Players for both the Crimson Tide and the Wolverines met up with kids from the surrounding area