Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 31, 2019

Today is … New Year’s Eve

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• Tua Tagovailoa using just one crutch on Monday:

Alabama Athletics

• The Cleveland Browns have requested, and received, permission to interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for their head coaching opening.

• The Cincinnati Bengals claimed former Alabama defensive back Tony Brown off waivers.

• Per the NFL Network, Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace’s injury isn’t considered major, he suffered a sprained ankle and is considered day-to-day. Wallace was carted off the field during Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

• Cornerback Nigel Knott, who is still at Alabama, posted the following message after missing the 209 season due to undisclosed medical issues:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 31, 1973: In a colossal matchup of undefeated and top-ranked Alabama and unbeaten and No. 3 Notre Dame, the Tide fell 24-23 in the Sugar Bowl. A late fourth-quarter pass out of the end zone from Irish quarterback Tom Clements to reserve tight end Robin Weber got Notre Dame out of a hole and saved the night for the Irish.

December 31, 1975: In the first Sugar Bowl ever played in the Superdome, Alabama behind MVP Richard Todd edged Joe Paterno's Penn State Nittany Lions, 13-6.

December 31, 2012: This was the cover of a Sports Illustrated special edition.

December 31, 2015: After getting bounced in the semifinals of the inaugural College Football Playoff the year before, a better-prepared and more focused Crimson Tide team crushed Michigan State, 38-0. The was the largest shutout in Cotton Bowl history. Jake Coker was 25-for-30 for a career-best 286 yards, with two touchdown passes to Calvin Ridley.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"One man doesn't make a team. It takes 11." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.

We’ll leave you with this …

From the Citrus Bowl “Day for Kids” with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America at Fun Spot America