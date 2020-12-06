Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 6, 2020
BamaCentral Headlines
• DeVonta Smith Proves at LSU that Heisman Trophy Shouldn't be just a Quarterback's Award
• Alabama Football Thrashes LSU, 55-17
• The Saban Top 100: No. 20 Mark Barron
• Alabama Women's Basketball Completes Huge Comeback At Oklahoma State
• Bonus Crimson Tikes: Pay Per View
Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule
No games scheduled
Crimson Tide Results
• Football: Alabama 55, LSU 17
• SEC/Big 12 Women's Basketball Challenge: Alabama 76, Oklahoma State 72
Did You Notice?
• Kristen Gillman shot a third-round 66 and was tied for fourth at the Volunteers of America Classic.
• Justin Thomas birdied five of his final seven holes for a 62 at the Mayakoba Golf Championship in Cancun. At 12-under after three rounds at El Camaleon Golf Club he's four shots behind leader Emiliano Grillo.
• This is a good story by Thomas:
• Former Alabama standout Cyrus Jones had a visit with the Houston Texans on Saturday.
• Former Alabama assistant coach Billy Napier announced that he's not leaving Louisiana. South Carolina reportedly immediately hired Shane Beamer.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
December 6, 1915: Legendary Crimson Tide lineman Arthur Pershing "Tarzan" White was both in Lockhart, Ala.
December 6, 1938: The University of Georgia reportedly offered a substantial contract to Frank Thomas to become the next head coach of the Bulldogs. Thomas, who was 57-6-3 with the Crimson Tide, said he would listen to the Georgia offers but was extremely happy as the head coach of Alabama.
December 6, 1941: Former Alabama player and coach Ray Perkins was born in Petal, Miss.
December 6, 2014: Fifth-year senior Blake Sims was 23 of 27 for 262 yards and two touchdowns to be named MVP of the SEC Championship Game. Alabama pulled away with three fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 42-13 rout of No. 16 Missouri at the Georgia Dome. The win secured the No. 1 Crimson Tide a spot in the inaugural College Football Playoff.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"You love to see a guy who's gone through what he's gone through, who's worked so hard and always persevered, then have success. It's a credit to his character and work ethic. … I've never seen a guy work so hard.” — Alabama coach Nick Saban on Blake Sims after the SEC Championship Game on this date in 2014.