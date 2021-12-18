Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 18, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Swimming & Diving at Auburn Diving Invitational, Auburn, Ala.

Men's Basketball vs. Jacksonville State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Alabama Swimming & Diving posts a air of top-10 finishes on day three

Alabama track signed in-state hurdler Patrick Daves

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

December 18, 1971: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant announces running back Johnny Musso and defensive end Robin Parkhouse were selected as permanent team captains. The Football News also announced that Bryant had been chosen as its national Coach of the Year, with Musso the publication's Player of the Year.

December 18, 1971: Terry and Nick Saban were married (don’t forget it’s your anniversary, coach).

"If they're between the sidelines, Lee Roy will git 'em.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

