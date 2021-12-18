Publish date:
Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 18, 2021
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Swimming & Diving at Auburn Diving Invitational, Auburn, Ala.
- Men's Basketball vs. Jacksonville State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network
Crimson Tide Results
Alabama Swimming & Diving posts a air of top-10 finishes on day three
Did you notice?
- Alabama track signed in-state hurdler Patrick Daves
On This Day in Crimson Tide History
December 18, 1971: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant announces running back Johnny Musso and defensive end Robin Parkhouse were selected as permanent team captains. The Football News also announced that Bryant had been chosen as its national Coach of the Year, with Musso the publication's Player of the Year.
December 18, 1971: Terry and Nick Saban were married (don’t forget it’s your anniversary, coach).
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"If they're between the sidelines, Lee Roy will git 'em.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant