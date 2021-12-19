Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 19, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Hard Candy Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No events scheduled

Crimson Tide Results

Men's Basketball: Alabama 65, Jacksonville State 59

Did you notice?

Mac Jones threads the needle to find Hunter Henry for his second touchdown pass in the Patriot's 27-17 loss to the Colts on Saturday.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

December 19, 1936: Crimson Tide baseball and basketball standout Jack Kubuszyn was born in Buffalo, N.Y.

December 19, 1939: Mal Moore was born in Dozier, Ala.

December 19, 1959: In the first bowl appearance by an Alabama-coached Paul Bryant team, the Crimson Tide lost 7-0 to Penn State in Philadelphia's Liberty Bowl. A fake field goal touchdown pass by Galen Hall was the difference in the defensive struggle.

December 19, 1982: Mo Williams was born in Jackson, Miss.

December 19, 2005: Former Alabama RB Shaun Alexander appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated for the Seattle Seahawks.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“I don't remember saying another word. I don't remember hanging up the telephone or even leaving the phone booth. It was the saddest moment of my career. I just leaned up against the aging brick wall of the coffee shop and cried.” – Mal Moore on hearing the news of Paul W. “Bear” Bryant’s death

