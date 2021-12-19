Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 19, 2021
Today is... National Hard Candy Day
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
No events scheduled
Crimson Tide Results
Men's Basketball: Alabama 65, Jacksonville State 59
Did you notice?
- Alabama’s women's basketball game against Winthrop scheduled for Monday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. CT in Coleman Coliseum has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocol within the Crimson Tide program.
- Former Alabama offensive lineman Pierce Quick, who entered the transfer portal in November, commits to Brent Key and Georgia Tech
- Mac Jones threads the needle to find Hunter Henry for his second touchdown pass in the Patriot's 27-17 loss to the Colts on Saturday.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History
December 19, 1936: Crimson Tide baseball and basketball standout Jack Kubuszyn was born in Buffalo, N.Y.
December 19, 1939: Mal Moore was born in Dozier, Ala.
December 19, 1959: In the first bowl appearance by an Alabama-coached Paul Bryant team, the Crimson Tide lost 7-0 to Penn State in Philadelphia's Liberty Bowl. A fake field goal touchdown pass by Galen Hall was the difference in the defensive struggle.
December 19, 1982: Mo Williams was born in Jackson, Miss.
December 19, 2005: Former Alabama RB Shaun Alexander appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated for the Seattle Seahawks.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“I don't remember saying another word. I don't remember hanging up the telephone or even leaving the phone booth. It was the saddest moment of my career. I just leaned up against the aging brick wall of the coffee shop and cried.” – Mal Moore on hearing the news of Paul W. “Bear” Bryant’s death