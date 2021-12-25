Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 25, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... Christmas Day!

• All Things CW: Cincinnati May Be 13-0, But Whom Have the Bearcats Really Faced?

• Recruiting Corner: Who Could Be First In-State Prospect to Join Alabama’s 2023 Class?

• All Things Bama Podcast: Assessing Alabama Basketball Ahead of Conference Play

• Crimson Tikes: He'll Shoot Your Eye Out

Did You Notice?

• Alabama's recruiting area got an upgrade ...

• Cam Heyward found out that Najee Harris was "being a Grinch" and didn’t have anything set up for the holidays. So he did something about it ...

• The Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts are getting ready to face the Giants:

December 25, 1945: Kenny Stabler was born in Foley, Ala.

December 25, 1986: Christmas Day marked the end of the Ray Perkins regime at Alabama as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 28-6 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. Senior linebacker Cornelius Bennett was chosen as the game's MVP.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I started my life third-and-long. I skipped practices. I got kicked off my high-school team. I got kicked off my college team. I left pro football in 1969. I've had third and 15 my whole life. Everybody's had rocky moments from day one. But sometimes you pick up third and long, and that's where you make your money. That's where the satisfaction comes, from the game and from life.” – Kenny Stabler

