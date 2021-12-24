Recruiting Corner: Who Could Be First In-State Prospect to Join Alabama’s 2023 Class?

While 2022 was a loaded group filled with lots of in-state talent, 2023 could be even better for the Crimson Tide

Last week, Alabama football signed 23 new prospects to finish with the country’s second-ranked recruiting class during the Early Signing Period, only one spot behind Texas A&M.

With Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs and LSU defensive back Eli Ricks making their way to Tuscaloosa via the transfer portal, spots are nearly full in the Crimson Tide’s 2022 class. There will likely be a couple additions in the late period in February but nothing out of the ordinary unless things get crazy in the transfer portal.

With that, eyes are already now turning to the 2023 recruiting class and how Alabama and Coach Nick Saban can continue to rebuild, retool and reshape its dynasty.

The Crimson Tide signed six prospects out of the Yellow Hammer State in the 2022 cycle and, in 2023, it could be more of the same. Here’s a look at some of the top prospects from the state that could end up playing their college ball at the Capstone:

DB Jahlil Hurley (Florence - Florence, Ala.)

At nearly 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds, not only is Hurley one of the best corners the state of Alabama has to offer, but one of the best in the nation. The Florence standout has been recruited by Alabama since the end of his freshman season and now has set a decision date for January 22. The Crimson Tide will have to fend off the other top four schools in his finial five, Auburn, Michigan, Texas A&M and Georgia, if it wants to win the battle for Hurley’s services. Early leans will tell you that Hurley will end up in crimson and white.

DL Peter Woods (Thompson - Alabaster, Ala.)

Alabama signed Jeremiah Alexander and Trequon Fegans out of the 7A powerhouse in 2022 and is looking again to pull from the same talent pool. Defensive lineman Peter Woods previously spoke with BamaCentral about his relationship with the Crimson Tide: “I go to Alabama for a visit and we’re watching film now on NFL players, and I’m learning new packages and techniques and formations I can bring back to my team (Thompson) and make me better. Very, very few [schools] have done that. That just goes to show how close we are, how close we are in our relationship, that we’ve gotten that far that we can treat it as if I’m already on campus and a part of the team.”

While his connections are strong with Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, LSU, Florida and UCF are also in the mix. There is a chance Woods could end up as the No. 1 overall player in the entire class of 2023.

DB Tony Mitchell (Thompson - Alabaster, Ala.)

Another talented cornerback who hails out of Thompson is Tony Mitchell, who is listed at 6-foot-2, and 180 pounds. He finished with 55 total tackles, 11 pass deflections, four tackles for loss, and one forced fumble in route to helping lead the Warriors to a third-straight AHSAA 7A state championship. Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M, Clemson and others are just a few in contention for Mitchell.

DL Kelby Collins (Gardendale - Gardendale, AL)

Gardendale's most coveted in recent memory is defensive lineman Kelby Collins, who has been in contact with the Alabama coaching staff since the end of his freshman season. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Collins is coming off a junior campaign that saw 75 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. He visited Tuscaloosa multiple times in the fall and is building a tight relationship with assistant Freddie Roach. Along with the Crimson Tide, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia and South Carolina are among his final schools.