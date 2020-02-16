Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 16, 2020

Today is … National Do A Grouch A Favor Day

Alabama track and field picked up two top finishes on Saturday at the Texas Tech Shootout and the Music City Challenge. At the Texas Tech Shootout, Crimson Tide seniors Takyero Robinson, D'Jai Baker and Natassha McDonald along with junior Tamara Clark placed first in the women's 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:31.78. Junior shot putter Nickolette Dunbar was the second Alabama victor, setting a meet record with a score of 53'9.75" (16.40m) at the Music City Challenge.

After a week of preparation and celebration, former Alabama basketball player Wendell Hudson had his jersey retired in Coleman Coliseum on Saturday evening. As you've probably heard by now, Hudson was the first African-American scholarship athlete at Alabama.

Speaking of basketball, the Alabama men's squad broke the program record for most threes in a single season with 259 in Saturday afternoon's victory over LSU. The Crimson Tide still have six games left in the regular season to increase upon its record.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 16, 1965: State representative Albert Brewer of Morgan proposes the naming of the new athletic dormitory in Tuscaloosa, Paul Bryant Hall. A resolution, passed by both the state house and senate, stated: "Paul Bryant has brought glory to the University of Alabama both as a player and as a head coach. Whereas, Mr. Bryant has become a symbol of the skillful leader, the producer of champions, and a builder of character, his name shall appropriately be inscribed or affixed to the building in such a manner to honor this great Alabamian."

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“It’s literally like competing with John Wooden,”

– Dabo Swinney on Nick Saban

