Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 2, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Heavenly Hash Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Crimson Tide results

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • The 1989-1990 men's basketball SEC Champions were honored on the court at Saturday's matchup between Alabama and Arkansas. All players of the team were introduced before former Alabama head coach Wimp Sanderson made a speech. The 1989-1990 Crimson Tide advanced all the way to the Sweet 16 before being eliminated.
  • Alabama women's tennis improved to 6-0 on Saturday with a win over Cal State University Northridge, 6-1. The Crimson Tide swept doubles play before winning four-straight singles matches to secure the win. “We had a great match today,“ Alabama head coach Jenny Mainz said. “We competed hard and got better as a team. We needed some tough road testsand we got them. It was great for us to get outdoors and see where we were overall. We have a lot of work to do but this group is ready to work.”
  • Alabama track and field won four titles Saturday at the Indiana University Relays. In track, junior Tamara Clark won the women's 60-meter dash with a time of 7.30 while senior Takyera Roberson took first place in the women’s 400-meters with a time of 53.83. In the women's 3,000-meter, sophomore Mercy Chelangat also posted the best time at 9:22.64. The final win came in the women's 4x400 meter relay, with Roberson, Clark and seniors Natasha McDonald and D'Jai Baker finishing first with a time of 3:38.15.
Alabama track 2019
Alabama Athletics

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

216 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 2, 1931: New head coach Frank Thomas welcomed 90 football candidates to his first spring practice session. Besides working on conditioning, Thomas began introducing the Notre Dame box formation the Crimson Tide would utilize in the fall. According to Thomas, the backs were awkward and ill-at-ease on the first day of practice.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

Feb. 2: "George Wallace called Bryant weekly. The reason was he was scared that Bryant would run for governor, because he'd win. Auburn people would vote for him, too, so he'd not coach anymore." 

— Alabama offensive lineman John Hannah

We’ll leave you with this … 

