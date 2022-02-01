Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 1, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Freedom Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Basketball at Auburn, Auburn, Ala., 8 p.m. CT, ESPN

Crimson Tide Results

No events scheduled 

Did you notice?

  • Jahvon Quinerly was named a top-10 finalist for the Cousy Award, which goes to the best point guard in college basketball. 
Jahvon Quinerly vs Missouri
Jahvon Quinerly at Mississippi State
Jahvon Quinerly
  • New Alabama football players (transfers and early enrollees) got their official headshots from UA, including a first look at LSU transfer DB Eli Ricks
  • Alabama softball has now sold over 3,000 season tickets for the upcoming season, which is a program record. Alabama has led the country in attendance since 2012. 
  • Alabama’s Mercy Chelangat  was named the  USTFCCCA Cross Country Scholar Athlete of the Year

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2022 Season Opener:

214 days 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

February 1, 1943: Deploring the fact that millions of football fans weren’t able to see the sport’s biggest games, Alabama coach Frank Thomas proposed colleges make it a practice to have complete moving pictures of all of their games made available for public consumption. While showing the highlight film of Alabama's 37-21 Orange Bowl win over Boston College, Thomas said the number of calls and letters the athletic department received made him convinced that the public deserved to get a look at the film. Thomas also noted that he expected attendance would increase dramatically if fans could see the excellence of college football on a regular basis. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“I can tell you what Nick Saban believes in from my head to my toe, and I can tell you that because he kept hammering it and hammering it, and you tell it a lot of different ways, and eventually it sinks in.” — former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, who was Saban’s quarterbacks coach with the Miami Dolphins (2005-06)

We'll leave you with this...

Miami Dolphins head coach Nick Saban argues a play he can't review with referee Walt Coleman-65 and umpire Jeff Rice during the opening game of the 2006 NFL season at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.
