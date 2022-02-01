Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 1, 2022
Today is... National Freedom Day
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Men's Basketball at Auburn, Auburn, Ala., 8 p.m. CT, ESPN
- Jahvon Quinerly was named a top-10 finalist for the Cousy Award, which goes to the best point guard in college basketball.
- New Alabama football players (transfers and early enrollees) got their official headshots from UA, including a first look at LSU transfer DB Eli Ricks
- Alabama softball has now sold over 3,000 season tickets for the upcoming season, which is a program record. Alabama has led the country in attendance since 2012.
- Alabama’s Mercy Chelangat was named the USTFCCCA Cross Country Scholar Athlete of the Year
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2022 Season Opener:
214 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
February 1, 1943: Deploring the fact that millions of football fans weren’t able to see the sport’s biggest games, Alabama coach Frank Thomas proposed colleges make it a practice to have complete moving pictures of all of their games made available for public consumption. While showing the highlight film of Alabama's 37-21 Orange Bowl win over Boston College, Thomas said the number of calls and letters the athletic department received made him convinced that the public deserved to get a look at the film. Thomas also noted that he expected attendance would increase dramatically if fans could see the excellence of college football on a regular basis. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“I can tell you what Nick Saban believes in from my head to my toe, and I can tell you that because he kept hammering it and hammering it, and you tell it a lot of different ways, and eventually it sinks in.” — former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, who was Saban’s quarterbacks coach with the Miami Dolphins (2005-06)