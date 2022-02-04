Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 4, 2022
Today is... National Wear Red Day
BamaCentral Headlines
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Swimming & Diving at Auburn Invitational, Auburn, Ala., All Day
- Track & Field, Cross Country at Charlie Thomas Invitational, Indoor Track & Field, College Station, Texas, All-Day
- Gymnastics vs Western Michigan & UNC, Tuscaloosa, Ala, 7:30 pm CT, SEC Network
Crimson Tide Results
Women's Basketball: No. 1 South Carolina 83, Alabama 51
Did you notice?
- Former Alabama punter Ty Perine removed his name from the transfer portal, but has decided to retire from football.
- Trevon Diggs and Mac Jones both showed out at the Pro Bowl skills competition.
- Alabama softball has now sold more than 3,100 season tickets for the 2022 season.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2022 Season Opener:
211
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
February 4, 1940: Billy Neighbors, a consensus All-American lineman and captain of the 1961 national championship team, was born in Tuscaloosa.
February 4, 1966: Fresh off winning a second straight national championship, quarterback Steve Sloan and receiver Dennis Homan were named to the 23-member Academic All-American team. Meanwhile, Kenny Stabler, expected to be the starting quarterback, said he would split time between spring football and baseball. Baseball coach Joe Sewell called Stabler one of the most talented left-handed pitchers he had ever seen.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"Billy Neighbors was a self-made person. He lost his father extremely early. He had brothers that were good football players, but Billy was different. He was just self-made. He could see something, and he had enough insight of what needed to be done to be great. He was bound and determined to be something special. He became very special in the eyes of everybody." – former teammate Bill "Brother" Oliver to AL.com when Billy Neighbors died in 2012.