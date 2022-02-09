Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 9, 2022
Today is ... National Kite Flying Day
Check out and subscribe for free to our new:
There's also the BamaCentral Forums.
Facebook: @AlabamaonSI
BamaCentral Headlines
- Top-rated OT Elijah Pritchett Eager to Prove Himself at Alabama
- Rising and Falling: NFL Draft Stock of Crimson Tide Players After Senior Bowl
- Trending with the Tide: The Good News and Bad News Around Alabama Basketball
- The Extra Point: Getting Ready for Alabama Softball
- Alabama Basketball's Darius Miles to Make Trip to Ole Miss
- Herbert Jones is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
- Crimson Tikes: Charting the Evolution of a Champion
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Men's Basketball: Alabama at Ole Miss, Oxford, Miss; 7:30 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats
Read More
Crimson Tide Results
No games scheduled.
Did you notice?
- Alabama track and field had multiple athletes give weekly honors by the SEC.
- 81 Alabama student-athletes were named to the Fall 2021 SEC Honor Roll.
- Former Alabama guard Josh Primo was called back up from the G-League to play with the San Antonio Spurs during their upcoming road trip.
Did you see?
Alabama players at the Senior Bowl last weekend.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:
206 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
February 9, 1942: Coming off a Cotton Bowl win, Alabama had 54 players report for spring practices. Coach Frank Thomas noted that with the escalation of World War II he didn’t know of the Crimson Tide would field a team in the fall. If so, the top returning players would be Al Sabo, George Weeks, Don Whitmire, Joe Domnanovich and Russ Craft. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
”Big Daddy”— The gravestone of Don Whitmire at Arlington National Cemetery. As a rear admiral the All-American tackle at Alabama (1941-1942) and Navy (1943-1944) directed the evacuation of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War in 1975.