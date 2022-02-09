Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 9, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Kite Flying Day

  • Alabama track and field had multiple athletes give weekly honors by the SEC. 
  • 81 Alabama student-athletes were named to the Fall 2021 SEC Honor Roll. 
  • Former Alabama guard Josh Primo was called back up from the G-League to play with the San Antonio Spurs during their upcoming road trip. 

Alabama players at the Senior Bowl last weekend.

Phidarian Mathis - Senior Bowl
Brian Robinson Jr. - Senior Bowl
2022 Senior Bowl

206 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

February 9, 1942: Coming off a Cotton Bowl win, Alabama had 54 players report for spring practices. Coach Frank Thomas noted that with the escalation of World War II he didn’t know of the Crimson Tide would field a team in the fall. If so, the top returning players would be Al Sabo, George Weeks, Don Whitmire, Joe Domnanovich and Russ Craft. — Bryant Museum

 ”Big Daddy”— The gravestone of Don Whitmire at Arlington National Cemetery. As a rear admiral the All-American tackle at Alabama (1941-1942) and Navy (1943-1944) directed the evacuation of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War in 1975.

San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) while defended by Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) during the first half at AT&T Center.
