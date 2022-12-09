Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, December 9, 2022

Today is National Pastry Day...

Did you Notice?

Cameron Latu became the fourth Alabama player to accept an invite to the Senior Bowl joining Byron Young, Emil Ekiyor, and DJ Dale.

Three Alabama players were named to the Freshman All-SEC Team. They were Terrion Arnold, Tyler Booker, and Jaheim Oatis.

Reliever David Robertson and the New York Mets have reportedly agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract.

Josh Jacobs extended his league-leading rushing total on Thursday night, going for 99 yards and touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. He know has rushed for 1,402 yards this season.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 9, 1986: Paul W. “Bear: Bryant, the winningest major college coach of all-time, was officially inducted into the Football Hall of Fame. John David Crow accepted the honor for his old coach, the first person ever unanimously selected to the Hall. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“At Alabama, our players do not win Heisman Trophies. Our teams win national championships.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll Leave You With This:

