Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, July 15, 2022

National Corn Fritters Day

Did You Notice?

Alabama placed an SEC-Best 107 student athletes on the First-Year Academic Honor Roll, including all three freshmen gymnast.

A total of 13 past and present Alabama track athletes are slated to compete at the 2022 World Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon beginning on Friday.

Former Alabama athletes Bradley Bozeman (football 2013-2017) and Nikki Hegstetter Bozeman (women's basketball 2012-2016) announced that they are expecting their first child together.

July 15, 1952: He didn’t play for Alabama, but Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver John Stallworth was born in Tuscaloosa.

July 15, 1972: Paul “Bear” Bryant and Georgia Tech athletic director Bobby Dodd announced that their teams will play annually from 1979-86. The two squads had not met since the annual series was terminated in 1964, but the two coaches had talked about renewing the series since becoming more amicable in 1970.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I don't know if I'll ever get tired of football. One time I thought I might. . . I was out there on the practice field wondering whether football had passed me by. Then I heard the Million Dollar Band playing over on the practice field. When they started playing 'Yea, Alabama,' I got goose bumps all over me. I looked out there and those young rascals in those crimson jerseys, and I just wanted to thank God for giving me the opportunity to coach and contribute in some small way at my alma mater and be a part of the University of Alabama tradition." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant When asked if he would ever tire of coaching football.

