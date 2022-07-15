Skip to main content
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, July 15, 2022

Special to BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, July 15, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Corn Fritters Day

Please check out our:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

50 days

Did You Notice?

  • Alabama placed an SEC-Best 107 student athletes on the First-Year Academic Honor Roll, including all three freshmen gymnast. 
  • A total of 13 past and present Alabama track athletes are slated to compete at the 2022 World Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon beginning on Friday. 
  • Former Alabama athletes Bradley Bozeman (football 2013-2017) and Nikki Hegstetter Bozeman (women's basketball 2012-2016) announced that they are expecting their first child together. 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 15, 1952: He didn’t play for Alabama, but Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver John Stallworth was born in Tuscaloosa.

July 15, 1972: Paul “Bear” Bryant and Georgia Tech athletic director Bobby Dodd announced that their teams will play annually from 1979-86. The two squads had not met since the annual series was terminated in 1964, but the two coaches had talked about renewing the series since becoming more amicable in 1970.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I don't know if I'll ever get tired of football. One time I thought I might. . . I was out there on the practice field wondering whether football had passed me by. Then I heard the Million Dollar Band playing over on the practice field. When they started playing 'Yea, Alabama,' I got goose bumps all over me. I looked out there and those young rascals in those crimson jerseys, and I just wanted to thank God for giving me the opportunity to coach and contribute in some small way at my alma mater and be a part of the University of Alabama tradition." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant When asked if he would ever tire of coaching football.

We’ll leave you with this …

Boston Celtics guard JD Davison (20) dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors during an NBA Summer League game at Thomas & Mack Center.
All Things Bama

JD Davison Gets a 28-point Double-Double in Blowout Win Against the Memphis Grizzlies

By Hunter De Siver6 hours ago
Arizona Cardinals safety Deionte Thompson (22) smiles after the Cardinals forced a turnover against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium.
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: Deionte Thompson Strives for a Regular Role in Arizona

By Hunter De Siver7 hours ago
Opening Ceremony 2022 World Games in Birmingham
All Things Bama

Just A Minute: Take a Bow Birmingham, You've Earned it

By Christopher Walsh12 hours ago
SEC circular logo with team names
All Things Bama

FanNation SEC Sites Pick Alabama to Top League, Dominate Player of the Year Honors

By Christopher Walsh14 hours ago
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel
All Things Bama

2022 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview: No. 3 Tennessee

By Edwin Stanton17 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: Hugs and Kisses
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Hugs and Kisses

By Anthony Sisco18 hours ago
riley-smith
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, July 14, 2022

By Joey BlackwellJul 14, 2022
DSC_0349
All Things Bama

Golden Eagles: Team USA Wins World Games 3-2 over Japan

By Katie WindhamJul 14, 2022