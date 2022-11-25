Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, November 25, 2022

Today is... Black Friday. It's also National Flossing Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Volleyball: Tennessee at Alabama, 5 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats

Soccer, NCAA Tournament Regional Final: Duke at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN+, Live Video, Live Stats

Men's Basketball: No. 18 Alabama vs No. 20 Connecticut; Phil Knight Invitational; Portland, Ore.; 9 p.m.; ESPN, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results:

Men's basketball at Phil Knight Invitational: No. 18 Alabama 81, No. 12 Michigan State 70

Did you notice?

Mac Jones threw for 382 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night. The 382 yards were a season-high for the former Alabama quarterback.

The Detroit Lions elevated former Alabama offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher from the practice squad.

November 25, 1925: After leading Alabama to an undefeated regular season, quarterback Pooley Hubert was named the MVP of the Southern Conference.

November 25, 1998: Jahvon Quinerly was born in Hackensack, N.J.

November 25, 2013: Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Executive editor L. Jon Wertheim wrote: "By conventional metrics, McCarron is not going to elevate eyebrows. He will not often throw for 300 yards, the way, say, [Johnny] Manziel, Oregon's Marcus Mariota and Louisville's Teddy Bridgewater will. He's not a dual threat. Then again, if you want to build a case for McCarron, you could do worse than starting here: He has as many national championships as he does defeats."

November 25, 2017: Even though Alabama had to play the final 10 minutes with just three players, Collin Sexton scored 40 points and kept the game close during a 89-84 loss to No. 14 Minnesota at the Barclays Center Classic in New York. When a near-brawl broke out in the game, numerous Alabama players left the bench and were automatically ejected.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Sure I’d love to beat Notre Dame, don’t get me wrong. But nothing matters more than beating that cow college on the other side of the state.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this...

He did this before taking his first snap in the NFL:

