Alabama Defensive Back Khyree Jackson Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Veteran cornerback the second Crimson Tide player to enter the transfer portal in as many days.

Khyree Jackson, who at one point was starting for the Alabama Crimson Tide, has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. 

The defensive back has played in nine games with one start this season, having recorded seven tackles, including one for loss.

The start was at Texas. 

Last season he totaled seven tackles and two pass breakups across his 12 games.

Jackson didn't play against Ole Miss or Austin Peay.

When asked about Jackson's status on Monday, Nick Saban only said: “He’s suspended right now."

Jackson has primarily been a reserve cornerback and special-teams player for the Crimson Tide this season. However, Kool-Aid McKinstry settled into one starting spot and Eli Ricks was at the other at LSU before suffering a head injury. 

Terrion Arnold stepped in for Ricks.

All four players had been in the mix to start at the beginning of the season. 

"I said there’s a lot of competition at corner," Saban said. "I don’t know who our best corners are, so we played them all in the game to see who played the best."

Jackson previously cornerback at Fort Scott (Kan.) Community College and finished the 2019 season with 25 tackles and three interceptions before arriving at Alabama.

Running back Trey Sanders entered his name in the transfer portal on Tuesday, joining reserve defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham and kicker Jack Martin.

Alabama is set to close the regular season on Saturday, when it hosts Auburn in the Iron Bowl rivalry at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. 

