Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, November 4, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Candy Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Women's Tennis: at ITA Fall National Championships 
  • Men's Tennis: at SEC-Big 12 Challenge, CCB Collegiate Invitational
  • Swimming and Diving: at LSU
  • Softball: Fall game vs. Emory

Crimson Tide Results

Soccer: SEC Tournament Semifinal- No. 1 Alabama 2, No. 5 Vanderbilt 1

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The match was deadlocked until the very end but Riley Mattingly Parker came through once again for the Crimson Tide, knocking in a penalty kick in the 89th minute to give Alabama a 2-1 victory over Vanderbilt. Parker scored both goals for the Crimson Tide in the game bringing her total to 16 on the year. The Crimson Tide will play for the SEC Championship on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.

Men's Tennis: Sophomore Enzo Aguiard lost in three sets to TCU's Jacob Fearnley at the ITA Fall National Championships.

Did you Notice?

  • Alabama basketball players Jahvon Quinerly and Brandon Miller were both named to preseason All-SEC teams with Quinerly on the first team and Miller on the second.
  • Joshua Primo released a statement through his agent responding to claims that were made about him after being released by the San Antonio Spurs.
  • Jalen Hurts threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in the Philadelphia Eagles 29-17 victory over the Houston Texans on Thursday night.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

November 4, 1922: In a milestone win for Southern football, Alabama traveled to Philadelphia and jolted the sports world with a 9-7 win over Pennsylvania. Xen C. Scott's Crimson Tide used a second quarter field goal by Bull Wesley and a fourth quarter fumble recovery in the end zone to pull off the upset of the Quakers. Tide back Pooley Hubert fumbled into the Penn end zone only to have teammate Shorty Propst recover for the game winner. – Bryant Museum.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“Every week when we play a different team they’re going to say ‘This is going to be the first test for Alabama.’ And then we go out and we play well, we execute well and we end up winning the games. And then after the game, they’re like, ‘Oh they still haven’t played somebody.'” — running back Damien Harris before No. 1 Alabama won at No. 3 LSU 29-0.

We'll leave you with this...

See Also:

Alabama Soccer Advances to SEC Championship

Nick Saban Outlines the Potential Downsides to a Bye Week

Top 2024 Quarterback Prospect Commits to Alabama

Ready to come see your favorite Crimson Tide players? Check out SI Tickets.

Alabama soccer celebrates Riley Parker's game-winning goal in the SEC Tournament against Vanderbilt
All Things Bama

Alabama Soccer Keeps Finding Ways to Win

By Mason Smith
Nick Saban, Alabama practice, Nov. 23, 2021
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Outlines the Potential Downsides to a Bye Week

By Joey Blackwell
Gessica Skorka vs Vanderbilt in SEC Tournament
All Things Bama

Alabama Soccer Advances to SEC Championship

By Mason Smith
The Extra Point Will Eli Ricks time playing football at LSU help Alabama win
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Will Eli Ricks' Time at LSU help Alabama?

By Claire Yates
Louisiana Monroe Warhawks wide receiver Jevin Frett (5) catches a pass against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama DB Terrion Arnold Named Semifinalist for Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year

By Katie Windham
Will Anderson Jr. vs. LSU
All Things Bama

Don't Be Fooled by the Former Leprechaun in the Tiger Suit, it's Still LSU: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Crimson Tikes: Shake it All About
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: No Time for Small Talk

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama goaltender McKinley Crone
All Things Bama

Joy in Net: McKinley Crone More Than Alabama Soccer's Last Line of Defense

By Mason Smith