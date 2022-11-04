Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, November 4, 2022

Today is... National Candy Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Tennis: at ITA Fall National Championships

Men's Tennis: at SEC-Big 12 Challenge, CCB Collegiate Invitational

Swimming and Diving: at LSU

Softball: Fall game vs. Emory

Crimson Tide Results

Soccer: SEC Tournament Semifinal- No. 1 Alabama 2, No. 5 Vanderbilt 1

The match was deadlocked until the very end but Riley Mattingly Parker came through once again for the Crimson Tide, knocking in a penalty kick in the 89th minute to give Alabama a 2-1 victory over Vanderbilt. Parker scored both goals for the Crimson Tide in the game bringing her total to 16 on the year. The Crimson Tide will play for the SEC Championship on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.

Men's Tennis: Sophomore Enzo Aguiard lost in three sets to TCU's Jacob Fearnley at the ITA Fall National Championships.

Did you Notice?

Alabama basketball players Jahvon Quinerly and Brandon Miller were both named to preseason All-SEC teams with Quinerly on the first team and Miller on the second.

Joshua Primo released a statement through his agent responding to claims that were made about him after being released by the San Antonio Spurs.

Jalen Hurts threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in the Philadelphia Eagles 29-17 victory over the Houston Texans on Thursday night.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

November 4, 1922: In a milestone win for Southern football, Alabama traveled to Philadelphia and jolted the sports world with a 9-7 win over Pennsylvania. Xen C. Scott's Crimson Tide used a second quarter field goal by Bull Wesley and a fourth quarter fumble recovery in the end zone to pull off the upset of the Quakers. Tide back Pooley Hubert fumbled into the Penn end zone only to have teammate Shorty Propst recover for the game winner. – Bryant Museum.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“Every week when we play a different team they’re going to say ‘This is going to be the first test for Alabama.’ And then we go out and we play well, we execute well and we end up winning the games. And then after the game, they’re like, ‘Oh they still haven’t played somebody.'” — running back Damien Harris before No. 1 Alabama won at No. 3 LSU 29-0.

We'll leave you with this...

