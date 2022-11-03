Skip to main content

Soccer Live Updates: Alabama vs. Vanderbilt

The Crimson Tide and the Commodores faceoff for a spot in the SEC Title Game

The Alabama Crimson Tide are one win away from competing for an SEC Tournament title. Before coach Wes Hart and the squad can get there, however, the top-seeded Tide have to defeat the Vanderbilt Commodores, who come in as the fifth seed.

The last time the two programs played each other was in exhibition, where the Crimson Tide won 3-1 in Tuscaloosa. Since then, Alabama is in the middle of the best season in program history with a chance to add another trophy to the mantle.

Keep refreshing the page for live updates of the SEC Tournament semifinal matchup.

First Half

  • Reyna Reyes' shot goes just wide of the right post
  • GOAL: Riley Mattingly Parker scores a header off a cross from the left side. Alabama 1, Vanderbilt 1
  • Ashlynn Serepca draws a foul against Vanderbilt
  • Vanderbilt called for offsides
  • Serepca's shot goes over the top of the goal
  • Another foul on Vanderbilt results in a free kick for Alabama
  • GOAL: Peyton Cutshall heads in a goal of the cross. Vanderbilt 1, Alabama 0.
  • Ashlynn Serepca's shot saved by Vanderbilt's Sara Wojdelko
  • Ella Zimmerman fouls Kat Rogers; free kick for Alabama
  • Foul on Macy Clem; free kick for Vanderbilt
  • A foul against Vanderbilt's Ella Shamburger leads to a free kick for Riley Mattingly Parker
  • Foul against Riley Tanner; free kick for Vanderbilt
  • A foul against Vanderbilt leads to a free kick for Alabama

Pregame

Kate Henderson is out with an injury

Officials for the game: Tori Penso (Referee) John Villalobos (Assistant Referee1) Katarzyna Wasiak (Assistant Referee2) Anya Voight (Alternate Official)

