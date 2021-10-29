Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday October 29, 2021

Today is... National Oatmeal Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

• Newsletter

•YouTube Channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums and our Facebook page.

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Tennis: Roberta Alison Fall Classic, Roberta Alison Fall Classic, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 9 a.m.

Cross Country: SEC Championships, Columbia, Mo. Men - 10 am; Women -11 am, SEC Network, Live Results

Crimson Tide Results

Soccer: Alabama 1, Auburn 0

Did you notice?

With the win against Auburn, Alabama soccer clinched a first-round bye in the SEC Tournament for the first time in program history.

Alabama 2022 WR commit Kobe Prentice showed off his speed in Calera's 31-21 win over Chelsea

Alabama men's and women's cross country will compete for the SEC Championship Friday morning. The women's squad includes last year's individual SEC and NCAA champion Mercy Chelangat.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's basketball season opener:

11 days

October 29, 1977: Tony Nathan rushed for 115 yards on only seven carries, including a run of 59 yards for a touchdown during Alabama's 37-7 rout of Mississippi State, the preseason favorite to win the SEC. The other Crimson Tide touchdowns were on a 1-yard runs by Donnie Faust and Johnny Davis, a 30-yard pass from Jeff Rutledge to Keith Pugh, and a 22-yard run by Steadman Shealy.

October 29, 2005: Brodie Croyle threw three touchdown passes and DJ Hall set an Alabama receiving record to lead 35-3 victory over Utah State. Hall finished with 11 catches for 157 yards, becoming the first Crimson Tide receiver to have back-to-back games with at least 10 receptions (he had 10 for 139 yards against Tennessee). At the time, Alabama was 8-0 and ranked fifth in the BCS standings.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“He's all business. I don't care if he's at LSU, the Miami Dolphins or Alabama, he's not going to change. It's all business. It's about winning games and that's what he does. He gets up every morning and goes to bed thinking about that. Right after we won the national championship in '03, the next morning he had the coaches together doing recruiting meetings from what I heard. It's about winning and it's that kind of drive that has made him successful, and will make him successful in the future.” – Former LSU center Rudy Niswanger (2003-05) on Nick Saban.

We'll leave you with this ...