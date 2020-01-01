Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 1, 2020
Today is … New Year’s Day! Welcome to 2020
Today’s Crimson Tide schedule
Football, Citrus Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan, noon CT, ABC, Live Audio
Crimson Tide results
Did you notice?
• Haylie McCleney and Jackie Traina were named first-team All-Decade by Softball America.
• Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week) was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.
• Ok, he didn’t set a deadline …
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
January 1, 1979: In a No. 1 vs. No. 2 meeting at the Sugar Bowl, Alabama’s defense made the iconic goal-line stand against Penn State to help preserve a 14-7 victory. Linebacker Barry Krauss' tackle of Nittany Lion running back Mike Guman highlighted the stand, leading to Krauss being named game MVP. The Crimson Tide scored on a touchdown pass from Jeff Rutledge to Bruce Bolton, and on a third-down run by Major Ogilvie.
January 1, 1967: Derrick Thomas was born in Miami, Fla.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“You’d better pass.” — Marty Lyons to Penn State quarterback Chuck Fusina before the Crimson Tide completed the goal-line stand on this date in 1979.