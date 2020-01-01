Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 1, 2020

Today is … New Year’s Day! Welcome to 2020

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Football, Citrus Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan, noon CT, ABC, Live Audio

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• Haylie McCleney and Jackie Traina were named first-team All-Decade by Softball America.

• Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week) was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

• Ok, he didn’t set a deadline …

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 1, 1979: In a No. 1 vs. No. 2 meeting at the Sugar Bowl, Alabama’s defense made the iconic goal-line stand against Penn State to help preserve a 14-7 victory. Linebacker Barry Krauss' tackle of Nittany Lion running back Mike Guman highlighted the stand, leading to Krauss being named game MVP. The Crimson Tide scored on a touchdown pass from Jeff Rutledge to Bruce Bolton, and on a third-down run by Major Ogilvie.

January 1, 1967: Derrick Thomas was born in Miami, Fla.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“You’d better pass.” — Marty Lyons to Penn State quarterback Chuck Fusina before the Crimson Tide completed the goal-line stand on this date in 1979.

We’ll leave you with this …