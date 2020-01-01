Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 1, 2020

Christopher Walsh

Today is … New Year’s Day! Welcome to 2020

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Football, Citrus Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan, noon CT, ABC, Live Audio

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• Haylie McCleney and Jackie Traina were named first-team All-Decade by Softball America.

• Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week) was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

• Ok, he didn’t set a deadline …

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 1, 1979: In a No. 1 vs. No. 2 meeting at the Sugar Bowl, Alabama’s defense made the iconic goal-line stand against Penn State to help preserve a 14-7 victory. Linebacker Barry Krauss' tackle of Nittany Lion running back Mike Guman highlighted the stand, leading to Krauss being named game MVP. The Crimson Tide scored on a touchdown pass from Jeff Rutledge to Bruce Bolton, and on a third-down run by Major Ogilvie.

January 1, 1967: Derrick Thomas was born in Miami, Fla.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“You’d better pass.” — Marty Lyons to Penn State quarterback Chuck Fusina before the Crimson Tide completed the goal-line stand on this date in 1979.

We’ll leave you with this …

Nick Saban Recalls Playing in a Bowl Game in Orlando

Christopher Walsh

Alabama's head coach first played in Orlando with Kent State, back when the game was called the Tangerine Bowl

Top 10 Tide Moments of the Decade: No. 1, Second-and-26

Christopher Walsh

Alabama's freshman lead comeback win in 2017 national title game

2019 In Memoriam, College Football and University of Alabama Athletics

Christopher Walsh

Remembering those we lost in 2019 and played a big part in the game of college football or at the University of Alabama

Tale of the Coaching Tape: No One Measures up to Nick Saban

Christopher Walsh

Wrapping up our series comparing the Alabama coach's numbers to the all-time greats on the 150th anniversary of college football

Derrick Henry the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

Christopher Walsh

Former Crimson Tide running back wins NFL rushing title with 211-yard performance

Michigan's Ability to Slow Alabama's Passing Game Will Key Citrus Bowl

Christopher Walsh

Even without Tua Tagovailoa, Crimson Tide's receiving corps remains an imposing group to face

‘Iconic’: What Jim Harbaugh Said About Alabama ahead of the Citrus Bowl

Joey Blackwell

The Michigan head coach did not mince words when speaking on the Crimson Tide

Nick Saban explains Dylan Moses' decision to return

Cary L. Clark

Tide coach saw improvement in young players during bowl workouts

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 31, 2019

Christopher Walsh

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Top 10 Tide Moments of the Decade: No. 2, Following Tornado Alabama Shuts Out LSU in Title Game

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide comes back from Game of the Century loss to win national championship in LSU's backyard