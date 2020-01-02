Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 2, 2020

Christopher Walsh

Today is … National Science Fiction Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

Football, Citrus Bowl: Alabama 35, Michigan 16

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• Justin Thomas was named to the Golf Channel’s men's college golf All-Decade team. Robby Shelton was a second-team selection.

• It looks like Scooby Carter will be back with the Crimson Tide. 

• A little perspective here ...

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 2, 1965: The New York Jets signed Joe Namath to largest rookie contract in pro football history: $427,000

January 2, 1967: Kenny Stabler, in a near flawless performance, passed and ran Alabama to a 34-7 rout of Nebraska in the Sugar Bowl. The win completed a perfect 11-0 season for Alabama.

January 2, 1978: In the much-heralded matchup of coaches, Alabama's Paul W. “Bear” Bryant vs. Ohio State's Woody Hayes, the Crimson Tide dominated from the start for a 35-6 victory in the first appearance of a Big Ten school in the Sugar Bowl. Quarterback Jeff Rutledge was named game MVP.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Woody is a great coach ... and I ain't bad.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant after Alabama defeated Ohio State 35-6 in the 1978 Sugar Bowl.

We’ll leave you with this …

