Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 2, 2020
Today is … National Science Fiction Day
Today’s Crimson Tide schedule
No games scheduled
Crimson Tide results
Football, Citrus Bowl: Alabama 35, Michigan 16
BamaCentral Daily Video
Did you notice?
• Justin Thomas was named to the Golf Channel’s men's college golf All-Decade team. Robby Shelton was a second-team selection.
• It looks like Scooby Carter will be back with the Crimson Tide.
• A little perspective here ...
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
January 2, 1965: The New York Jets signed Joe Namath to largest rookie contract in pro football history: $427,000
January 2, 1967: Kenny Stabler, in a near flawless performance, passed and ran Alabama to a 34-7 rout of Nebraska in the Sugar Bowl. The win completed a perfect 11-0 season for Alabama.
January 2, 1978: In the much-heralded matchup of coaches, Alabama's Paul W. “Bear” Bryant vs. Ohio State's Woody Hayes, the Crimson Tide dominated from the start for a 35-6 victory in the first appearance of a Big Ten school in the Sugar Bowl. Quarterback Jeff Rutledge was named game MVP.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“Woody is a great coach ... and I ain't bad.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant after Alabama defeated Ohio State 35-6 in the 1978 Sugar Bowl.