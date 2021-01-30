Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 30, 2021

Today is … National Inspire Your Heart With Art Day (we don't know who this Art guy is, but we hear good things) ...

BamaCentral Headlines

• Despite Having Nothing to Prove, Alabama QB Mac Jones Thrives in Senior Bowl Practices

• All Things Bama Podcast: Bryan Passink Discusses Alabama Hoops' Rise, Previews Oklahoma

• Recruiting Corner: 2021 National Signing Day Preview

• Blanco Shines for No. 8 Alabama Gymnastics in 196.775-196.400 Win over No. 14 Kentucky

• Alabama Baseball Conducts First Spring Practice of 2021

• Alabama Coaching Tracker: Karl Scott Being Targeted; Robert Gillespie Officially Joins Crimson Tide Staff

• Juwan Gary Providing Toughness and Energy Off the Bench for Alabama Basketball

• Nate Oats Gives Update on "Banged Up" Alabama Basketball

• Crimson Tikes: Vitale Baby!

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

• Men's basketball at Oklahoma, SEC/Big 12 Challenge, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

• Women's tennis vs. Kennesaw State, noon, Video Stream and Live Scoring

• Senior Bowl, 1:30 p.m., NFL Network

• Volleyball vs South Carolina, 2 p.m., Live Video, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

• Volleyball: South Carolina def. Alabama 25-17, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22. Abby Marjama and Kendyl Reaugh led the Crimson Tide offense with 18 and 16 kills, respectively, both of which were season highs. Reaugh also added 11 digs for her first career double-double. Riley Fisbeck paced the offense with 36 assists and contributed to the front row defense with a pair of solo blocks and a block assist. Alyiah Wells led the defense with a season-best six blocks while Madelyn St. Germain had 12 digs. "The light bulb is going on for our players in understanding the small details when it comes to blocking,” Crimson Tide coach Lindsey Devine said in a release after the spring opener.

• Men's tennis: Alabama 4, Tulane 3; Alabama 6, Chattanooga 1. Edson Ortiz had the key win at No. 3 singles in the opener by taking the tiebreaker in the second set, and won the final set 6-4. “Today reminded me a lot of our men’s basketball game earlier this week," Crimson Tide coach George Husack said in a statement. "Their shots were not finding the bottom of the net as they have been this season and they were forced to grind out a gutty win over Kentucky.

• Gymnastics: Alabama 196.775, Kentucky 196.400

Did You Notice?

• Mac Jones was named top quarterback on the American team in a vote from the secondary group at the practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony at the Senior Bowl. The former Alabama quarterback is expected to play in Saturday's game along with offensive linemen Deonte Brown and Alex Leatherwood and long-snapper Thomas Fletcher.

• One of the two matches women's tennis was scheduled to play Saturday, against Alabama A&M, was cancelled.

• Collin Sexton had 17 points and five assists for the Cavaliers in a 102-81 loss to the Knicks.

• Robbie Shelton had the low score of the day with a second-round 64 at the PGA Farmer's Insurance Open. He's tied for eighth, but is only two strokes off the lead.

• Here's how former Alabama catcher Alex Avila ended up signing with the Nationals:

• Legendary Crimson Tide/Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Thomas will be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on Sunday. The Class of 2021 consists of:

Derrick Thomas , Chiefs linebacker

, Chiefs linebacker Dayton Moore , Royals GM

, Royals GM Edwin Evers , Angler

, Angler Mark Lamping , Former President of the St. Louis Cardinals

, Former President of the St. Louis Cardinals John Roderique , Webb City football coach

, Webb City football coach Bobby Allison , Springfield philanthropist

, Springfield philanthropist Dennis Heim , Monett & Missouri State football standout

, Monett & Missouri State football standout Jim Middleton , Basketball coach

, Basketball coach Alex Hall , Kickapoo & Drury basketball standout

, Kickapoo & Drury basketball standout Jim Whytlaw , Swim coach

, Swim coach Missouri State Sugar Bears

Dan Boever , Golf Long Driver & Entertainer

, Golf Long Driver & Entertainer Pat Colon, Southeast Missouri State basketball standout

Southeast Missouri State basketball standout Poplar Bluff High School Boys Golf Program

Paul Evans , Missouri State pitching coach

, Missouri State pitching coach The Mizzou Football Chain Crew

Tom Mast, Sports Media

Sports Media Warrensburg High School Country Programs

Ron Clawson , Warrensburg coach

, Warrensburg coach Bryan Blitz , University of Missouri soccer coach

, University of Missouri soccer coach Cookie Rice of Ozarks Coca-Cola/Pepper – the President’s Award

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

January 30, 1961: Howard Schnellenberger was hired as end coach, one of two vacancies filled over the week by Paul W. “Bear” Bryant, the other being Elwood Kettler. The two new coaches replaced Jerry Claiborne, the new head coach at Virginia Tech, and Bob Ford, the new defensive line coach at Georgia.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"My emotions are going to be controlled by the game ... I don't think I'm going to be nostalgic." – Howard Schnellenberger

We’ll leave you with this …