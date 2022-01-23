Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 23, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Pie Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women’s tennis: Samford at Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 11 a.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats

Women’s tennis: Troy at Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 4 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats

Women’s basketball: Alabama at Auburn, Auburn, Ala., 3 p.m. CT, ESPNU, Listen, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Men’s basketball: Alabama 86, Missouri 76

Men’s Tennis: No. 18 Ole Miss 4, Alabama 3

Did you notice?

San Francisco 49 defensive coordinator and former Alabama standout DeMeco Ryans is set to interview for the Minnesota Vikings head coaching job today. Ryans and the 49ers defeated Green Bay, 13-10, in the second round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday.

Derrick Henry was reactivated for the Tennessee Titans’ playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Henry carried the ball 20 times for 62 yards and a touchdown in the Titans’ 19-16 loss.

Alabama basketball forward Juwan Gary released another crazy video following the Crimson Tide’s win over Missouri.

Saturday was a big day for Alabama adapted athletics.

January 23, 2016: The Crimson Tide celebrated its fourth national title in seven years with another parade. Fans turned out by the thousands even though temperatures were in the low 30s, and brisk winds made it feel even colder.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“I’ve never had so much fun playing football in my life. Y’all have been the biggest part of that. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate y’all for coming out. Thank y’all for everything.” – Jake Coker at Alabama's national title celebration on this date in 2016

