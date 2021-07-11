Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 11, 2021

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 11, 1956: Former Crimson Tide cheerleader Sela Ward was born in Meridian, Miss.

July 11, 1986: Athletic director and head coach Ray Perkins told reporters that Alabama football was set to officially open its new office building. The public would be invited to tour the building July 14. Originally, the football staff was supposed to move into the 66,000 square foot building in February, but delays in construction postponed the move.

July 11, 1953: While making just his second major-league start, former Crimson Tide pitcher Al Worthington shut out Brooklyn, 6-0. It was a record-book performance in two ways: It was his second shutout, tying the mark held by Boo Ferriss of the Boston Red Sox in 1945, plus he snapped the Dodgers’ major-league record streak of 39 consecutive games with a home run.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

“For Alabama to win another BCS championship." — Sela Ward’s character on "CSI: New York” when asked what she wishes for after seeing a shooting star.

