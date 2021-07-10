Early 2021 Crimson Tide Opponent Preview: Mississippi State

Could a re-vamped and more-experienced Mike Leach offense give Alabama fits during the Crimson Tide's trip to Starkville in mid-October?

The honeymoon for Mike Leach and Mississippi State is over.

After a 44-34 win over the then-defending national champions LSU in the season-opener of 2020, the Bulldogs finished the season 3-7 with only wins over Vanderbilt, Missouri and Tulsa.

Now entering year two at the helm, Leach and company will look to continue building the foundation of his program and pull off some big wins in 2021.

The Bulldogs were extremely young a year ago, starting 26 different first-time players, the most in the Power 5. It also helps that Leach has some stability at the quarterback position in sophomore Will Rogers, who threw 1,976 yards and 11 touchdowns as a freshman.

However, the job isn't necessarily his just yet as Mississippi State added Southern Miss transfer Jack Abraham and South Alabama transfer Chance Lovertich over the offseason.

Whoever has the reins of Leach's Air Raid offense will have three of the team's top four returning receivers to get the ball to Jaden Walley, Austin Williams and Malik Heath and will also have an experienced offensive line led by projected first-round pick left tackle Charles Cross.

The Bulldogs' captain of the defense Erroll Thompson is gone, however, the team does still return seven starters, including linebackers Aaron Brule and Tyrus Wheat from a unit that ranked 4th in the SEC in rushing defense.

UCF transfer Randy Charlton will help Mississippi State in the pass-rush department after the Bulldogs only recorded 25 sacks in 11 games last season, 12 of which came in just two games.

Defensive backs Emmanuel Forbes, Martin Emerson, Fred Peters and Texas transfer Jalen Green will certainly help improve Mississippi State's pass-defense, a group that finished 105th in the nation a year ago.

Alabama and Mississippi State will face off on Oct. 16 inside Davis-Wade Stadium, a place that the Crimson Tide hasn't lost in since 2007 and has won six straight in.

Alabama at Mississippi State

Date/TV: Oct. 16/TBA

Location: Davis-Wade Stadium

2020 Record: 4-7 overall, 4-6 SEC

Final 2020 AP Ranking: N/A

Head Coach: Mike Leach, second year

Number of returning starters: 16, 9 offense, 7 defense

Key returning players: Offense: OL Charles Cross, QB Will Rogers, WR Jaden Walley, RB Jo'quavious Marks, WR Austin Williams Defense: LB Aaron Brule, LB Tyus Wheat, DB Martin Emerson, DB Emmanuel Forbes

Key departures: LB Erroll Thompson, QB KJ Costello, RB Kylin Hill, WR Osirus Mitchell, OL Greg Eiland, OL Dareuan Parker, DL Tre Lawson, DL Fabien Lovett, DL Devon Robinson

Last time out: Mississippi State defeats Tulsa, 28-26, in the 2020 Armed Forces Bowl back on New Year's Eve Day. However, the game is more remembered for a benches-clearing brawl between both teams as time expired.

Series: Alabama leads all-time 83-18-3. The Crimson Tide has won 13 consecutive meetings and the last six in Starkville.

Last meeting: Alabama destroyed Mississippi State, 41-0, in the first meeting between Leach and Saban. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith recorded four touchdown passes and 203 yards on just 11 catches, while running back Najee Harris carried the ball 21 times for a total of 119 yards.

