Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 21, 2020

The Alabama volleyball team got it done in the classroom recently, winning the 2019-2020 USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award. The team was able to manage a GPA of 3.30 or higher. It was the eighth-straight season the Crimson Tide have taken home the honor.

Just a reminder of what Donta Hall is bringing to the Brooklyn Nets, when the NBA restarts next week:

The NFL announced its COVID-19 protocols as it gears up for the start of training camp on July 28.

Walter Ford, a 2023 Alabama baseball commit, was dealing in two innings of action during a summer league game.

Former Crimson Tide pitcher Wade LeBlanc could be the Baltimore Orioles opening day starter on Friday according to MLB.com.

With the SWAC moving football season to the spring, Auburn does not have its opening opponent, Alcorn State, so why not have the Iron Bowl to start the year?

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

47 days (tentative)

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 21, 1921: Herb Hannah was born in Leoma, Tenn. Not only did he play for the Crimson Tide, but was the father of John and Charley Hannah.

July 21, 1965: At his annual summer media gathering, Paul “Bear” Bryant tells the writers his 1965 squad will be "average at best." Citing the fact the team returns only 18 lettermen and nine seniors, he notes the team has an eight-game conference schedule and there is little hope of repeating as SEC champions, much less national champions. Bryant did say there are a few players who have chances of being winners, including center Paul Crane, end Ray Perkins, and fullback Steve Bowman. – Bryant Museum

July 21, 1990: Defensive lineman Quinton Dial was born in Andalusia, Ala.

July 21, 1993: Offensive lineman Cyrus Kouandjio was born in 1993 in Cameroon, Africa.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

“It's a work in progress.” – Nick Saban on every team he’s coached.

