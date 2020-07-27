Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 27, 2020

Christopher Walsh

Today is … National Love is Kind Day. It’s also National Scotch Day.

 Did you notice?

• It had been a long time coming, but Michael Thompson birdied two of the last three holes Sunday for a 4-under 67 and a two-stroke victory in the 3M Open. It was just his second PGA Tour win, seven years after his first. Thompson finished at 19-under 265 at TPC Twin Cities. Adam Long finished second. "This has been my dream ever since I was 7 years old, to play on the PGA Tour," Thompson said. "I never got past maybe winning one time, and to have it happen and to have it happen at such a great event on such a great golf course under these conditions with the field that we had this week, it was a shootout today. I mean, anybody could have won. It just means the world to me because it solidifies in my mind that I'm one of the best golfers in the world and that I can compete every single week out here."

• The NFL Top 100 has started to be revealed and two former Crimson Tide players made their debut on the list. With players 71-100 announced Sunday, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was No. 72, and Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey ranked No. 86.

• It was a good day for former Crimson Tide pitchers. Wade LeBlanc picked up his first win with the Baltimore Orioles, and Spencer Turnbull allowed just one run in five innings in a no-decision against the Reds. He gave up three hits and four walks, while striking out eight.

• Jalen Hurts signed his contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.

• Via @AlabamaProUpdates, Alabama tennis got a commitment over the weekend:

• Alabama special teams and tight ends coach Jeff Bank after Alabama landed yet another top recruit on Sunday:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

40 days (tentatively)

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 27, 1969: Four Alabama players were selected to the Southeast Area All-Time football teams by the Associated Press and Football Writers Association of America. Bully Van de Graaf made the team for the first 50 years of football (1869–1919), while the second 50 (1920–1969) included Don Hutson, Lee Roy Jordan and Fred Sington.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I think the best way to put it is when you're getting recruited you go around to a lot of different places and you hear every coach sitting in their office tell you that they're going to win a lot of games and you're going to be a big part of that, but when Coach Saban tells it to you, you believe him. He looks you in the eyes and says: ‘We're going to win championships.’ And he lays out a specific plan how he's going to do it. And I think that's what guys buy into.” — Former Alabama offensive lineman Barrett Jones (2009-12) about Nick Saban.

We’ll leave you with this …

