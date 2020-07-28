Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 28, 2020

Today is … National Water Park Day

2021 Alabama baseball commit Camden Hayslip was named a Perfect Game All-American and in honor of his achievement will be assisting in raising money for the Oklahoma Kids Korral, an organization to help children with pediatric cancer:

Former Crimson Tide wide receiver Amari Cooper was named the No. 49 player in the NFL's list of Top 100 players:

Former Alabama running back Mark Ingram was also on the list, falling at the No. 44 spot:

Another former Alabama wide receiver, Jerry Jeudy, looks to have signed his rookie contract with the Denver Broncos:

Safety Xavier McKinney, formerly of Alabama, also signed his rookie contract with the New York Giants:

... as did linebacker Terrell Lewis with the L.A. Rams:

2022 third-baseman/first-baseman Canon Chester committed to Alabama baseball on Monday:

39 days (tentative)

39 days (tentative)

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 28, 1961: Speaking at a Madison County Alumni meeting, Paul Bryant said he was "praying all the optimistic predictions about the '61 team are accurate. We did not beat but two teams soundly in '60. We could have easily lost five more games that somehow we won. We just lack having enough great players to be where we want to be." At least one magazine, Playboy, picked the Crimson Tide to finish as high as No. 2 in the nation. — Bryant Museum

July 28, 1977: Chris Samuels, the first Crimson Tide player to win the Outland Trophy in 1999, was born in Mobile.

July 28, 1984: DeMeco Ryans was born in Bessemer, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"He was like a rock star. People were throwing babies at him." — former Vanderbilt coach James Franklin on walking in with Nick Saban at SEC Media Days in 2011.

