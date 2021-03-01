Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 1, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Women's Golf: Alabama at Gamecock Intercollegiate, Columbia, S.C., All Day

Men's Tennis: Alabama 6, Vanderbilt 1

Women's Tennis: Vanderbilt 4, Alabama 1

Men's Golf: In what was a bizarre turn of events, the Alabama men’s golf team was disqualified from play at the LSU Invitational following Saturday’s second round. The team went ahead and played Sunday’s 18-hole final round, but the individual scores did not count for a team total. The series of events began Saturday morning when Davis Shore could not play due to a back injury, leaving the Crimson Tide with just four golfers in its lineup. After UA had carded a team score of even par 288 during the second round, it was then discovered Sunday morning as Tide was warming up that freshman JP Cave signed for an incorrect scorecard that was one shot lower than his actual score which caused him to be disqualified. That left Alabama with just three countable scores on Saturday, which forced the entire team to be disqualified. Despite not playing for a team title, the Tide still competed in the third round as individuals and was led by Wilson Furr who finished tied for third overall with a 54-hole total of even par 216 (79-69-68). It was just his second top-five finish and seventh top-10 result of his career.

Kim Minor Pettway, wife of Alabama basketball assistant coach Antoine Pettway, shared this memory of Alabama sports superfan Walt Gary and his love of the Crimson Tide. Gary passed away in 2019.

Speaking of coaches' wives, Crystal Oats, wife of Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats' wife, shared this behind-the-scenes video of her husband and the team after winning the 2020-2021 regular-season SEC title on Saturday night:

Keeping it going with Alabama basketball, the team released the third episode of Max Effort: A Season With Alabama Basketball on social media:

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa gave the order to the drivers on Sunday for the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead Miami:

Golfers — including former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas — showed their support for Tiger Woods on Sunday by wearing red. Woods was involved in a serious car accident last week and is currently recovering in the hospital:

March 1, 1952: With Bobby Marlow out with an injury, Crimson Tide coach Red Drew said he had been impressed with Corky Tharp, Bobby Luna, Bob Conway and Clell Hobson during spring drills. Drew also noted that center Ralph Carrigan had excelled during the spring.

