Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 1, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... May Day 

Did you notice?

  • Alabama rowing added a new member to its team yesterday — Grace Bradley a native of Tallahassee, Fla. 
  • The Washington Redskins have declined linebacker Reuben Foster's fifth year option. Foster, a former Butkus Award winner, is recovering from a torn ACL and LCL that he suffered last May in his first practice with the franchise. After the 2020 season, he will be a free agent. 
  • Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia were the top five states per capita at producing NFL draft picks this year based on the NFL's research. 
  • Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban spoke to local reporters in South Florida to discuss the Miami Dolphins' selections of Tua Tagovailoa and Raekwon Davis. Here is what he said about Tagovailoa: 

"I was really, really hopeful that Miami would take him. Tua’s such a great person. Really was a very, very good leader here. One of the most popular players that we’ve ever had with our fans and our fan base. I think he will be a great face of the organization there.

"I was just rooting for the guy. I felt so bad about him getting injured. Would those consequences of that injury affect his draft status dramatically? Probably as anxious as I ever was about a player getting drafted, so I was really excited about the fact that Miami ended up taking him. I think this is going to work out great. Tua’s a great player, and he’s going to be an even better person in the community and the organization.”

  • On Davis and his skillset: 

"Raekwon has got all the tools to be a really good player. He’s got great size. He’s hard to block. He is athletic. He can move fairly well. I think the big thing with Raekwon is he needs a lot of reps. He needs a good coach who is going to get him a lot of reps and teach him well. That will help him be a more instinctive player, which he improved on every year here. We were always trying to get his ability to match his production. And he improved on that each and every year. And I think he’ll continue to improve on it as an NFL player.

“I think that Raekwon is a great person. He’s got a great personality. Football is important to him. He’s a hard worker. Very emotional guy. I think sometimes you don’t want guys to make emotional decisions [but] you want to play with emotion. But not be emotional. He’s learned how to do that a lot better. And I think my comments about repetitions to have ability match production was what I was kind of alluding too, which I think he’s improved on every year. And I think that he’ll continue to improve on that as an NFL player.”

  • Trevon Diggs will wear No. 31 with the Dallas Cowboys and Henry Ruggs will officially wear No. 11 with the Las Vegas Raiders. 
  • The Alabama women's wheelchair basketball team named their Offensive Player of the Year — Rosalie Lalonde
  • One of the seniors from this year's Crimson Tide baseball team, infielder Kolby Robinson, will not return to Tuscaloosa next season. 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

127 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history: 

May 1, 1971: ABC's Wide World of Sports was in Tuscaloosa filming quarterback Joe Namath for its upcoming May 15th program. The cameras focused on Namath on campus and on the sidelines of the Crimson-White spring game as he gave instructions to Red Team quarterback Terry Davis. Also on hand to lend his notable expertise and interview Namath for the program was internationally recognized announcer Howard Cosell. — Bryant Museum

May 1, 1987: Glen Coffee was born in Valparaiso, Fla.

Crimson Tide quote of the day 

“When you saw Coach Bryant standing there on the sideline, with his iron resolution to win, you never doubted what you were about to accomplish.” – Jerry Duncan on the 1964-65 national champions.

We'll leave you with this ...  

