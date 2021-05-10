Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 10, 2021
- In case you missed it: Official 2021 SEC Softball Tournament Bracket
Crimson Tide results
Crimson Tide schedule
Women’s golf: at NCAA Championships in Baton Rouge, La., All Day
- Former Alabama linebacker Eryk Anders next UFC fight is set:
- Donta Hall had seven points and eight rebounds for the Orlando Magic against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
- Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton dropped 24 points and dished out seven assists and also triggered this ejection from Dallas Mavericks star guard Luka Doncic:
- Justin Thomas finished the Wells Fargo Championship with a score of even par, which was good for 26th.
- Jasmine Walker scored 23 points in the Los Angeles Sparks preseason finale.
- Alabama swimming and diving picked up a new commitment from Dax Harris:
117 days
May 10, 1954: Coach Frank Thomas, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, died in Tuscaloosa at the age of 62.
May 10, 1988: Greg McElroy was born in Los Angeles.
"There goes a great coach. I'll never forget what he did today. If he had wanted, he could have named the score." — USC coach Jeff Cravath talking about Frank Thomas after the 1946 Rose Bowl won by Alabama 34-14.