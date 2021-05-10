Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 10, 2021

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Women’s golf: at NCAA Championships in Baton Rouge, La., All Day

Former Alabama linebacker Eryk Anders next UFC fight is set:

Donta Hall had seven points and eight rebounds for the Orlando Magic against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton dropped 24 points and dished out seven assists and also triggered this ejection from Dallas Mavericks star guard Luka Doncic:

Justin Thomas finished the Wells Fargo Championship with a score of even par, which was good for 26th.

Jasmine Walker scored 23 points in the Los Angeles Sparks preseason finale.

Alabama swimming and diving picked up a new commitment from Dax Harris:

117 days

May 10, 1954: Coach Frank Thomas, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, died in Tuscaloosa at the age of 62.

May 10, 1988: Greg McElroy was born in Los Angeles.

"There goes a great coach. I'll never forget what he did today. If he had wanted, he could have named the score." — USC coach Jeff Cravath talking about Frank Thomas after the 1946 Rose Bowl won by Alabama 34-14.

