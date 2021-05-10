Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 10, 2021

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide
Author:
Publish date:

Today is … National Clean Up Your Room Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Crimson Tide results

No events scheduled

Crimson Tide schedule 

Women’s golf: at NCAA Championships in Baton Rouge, La., All Day

Did you notice? 

  • Former Alabama linebacker Eryk Anders next UFC fight is set: 
  • Donta Hall had seven points and eight rebounds for the Orlando Magic against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
  • Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton dropped 24 points and dished out seven assists and also triggered this ejection from Dallas Mavericks star guard Luka Doncic:
  • Justin Thomas finished the Wells Fargo Championship with a score of even par, which was good for 26th.
  • Jasmine Walker scored 23 points in the Los Angeles Sparks preseason finale.
  • Alabama swimming and diving picked up a new commitment from Dax Harris:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 opener: 

117 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 10, 1954: Coach Frank Thomas, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, died in Tuscaloosa at the age of 62.

May 10, 1988: Greg McElroy was born in Los Angeles.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

"There goes a great coach. I'll never forget what he did today. If he had wanted, he could have named the score." — USC coach Jeff Cravath talking about Frank Thomas after the 1946 Rose Bowl won by Alabama 34-14.

We’ll leave you with this …

Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 10, 2021

sec softball
All Things Bama

Official 2021 SEC Softball Tournament Bracket

Alabama baseball helmet
All Things Bama

This Week with the Crimson Tide: May 10-16, 2021

Crimson Tikes: Call Yo Mama
All Things Bama

Sunday Crimson Tikes: Happy Mother's Day!

Anthony Steen
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 9, 2021

Dylan Smith
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Loses Game and Series at No. 2 Vanderbilt, 6-2

Kaylee Tow
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Softball Sweeps Ole Miss

henry
All Things Bama

Alabama Secures Another High-Profile Transfer in Tennessee LB Henry To'oTo'o