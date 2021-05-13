Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 13, 2021

Today is … National Frog Jumping Day

Track & Field, Cross Country: Alabama at SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships, College Station, Texas, All Day

Softball: Alabama vs Kentucky (SEC Tournament), Tuscaloosa, Ala., SEC Network, Live Audio, Live Stats

Women's Golf: The sixth-seeded Alabama women's golf team will advance to the NCAA Championship (May 21-26) in Scottsdale, Ariz. After two days of play being postponed, the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional was canceled Wednesday afternoon due to weather and course conditions. Since a round of golf was unable to be completed, the regional's top six seeds automatically advance to the NCAA Championships, as well as the top three individuals from non-advancing teams.

Alabama softball first baseman Kaylee Tow was named to the SEC Softball Community Service Team:

Alabama track & field, cross country geared up for the SEC Championships down in Baton Rouge, La.:

DeVonta Smith and Landon Dickerson received the numbers that they will be sporting with the Philadelphia Eagles:

Speaking of Smith, the rookie wide receiver arrived at Eagles rookie minicamp on Wednesday:

As did Dickerson, who seemed to have brought a lot more stuff with him to camp:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 opener:

114 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 13, 1966: Associated Press sports editor Ted Smits and Nashville Banner sports editor Fred Russell attended the annual spring game to present Paul W. “Bear” Bryant with the national title trophy for 1965. Also on hand was an ABC film crew to shoot footage of the Crimson Tide for a special on college football which also included spots on UCLA and Michigan State. In football action, the White team quarterbacked by Wayne Trimble upset the Red team led by Kenny Stabler, 17-15. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"When you're number one, you don't play for the tie." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

