SEC Baseball Tournament to Experience Limited Capacity

HOOVER, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference has announced that its SEC Baseball Tournament scheduled for later this month will be held with limited capacity at the Hoover Met.

The capacity will be set to 50 percent as the country continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's really been an unbelievable year when you look on it and this kind of would be the end of that, mark the crowning achievement and it's a long tournament," SEC associate commissioner Herb Vincent told ABC 33/40. "It's six days and so we're hopeful that we get through his with a great ending."

The SEC Tournament has been hosted annually at the Hoover Met since 1998. However, the coronavirus caused the cancellation of the event in 2020. With the regular season very close to reaching its conclusion, the city of Hoover is once again excited to host the event.

The City of Hoover is estimating approximately $15 million in revenue for the upcoming tournament. The 2019 tournament brought a record-breaking 162,699 attendees to the event. Even with 50-percent stadium capacity, the revenue will be much appreciated from a city that lost the revenue in 2020.

The 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament is scheduled to take place from May 25-30.

All-session tickets are currently available for $110 and can be purchased through the SEC. Should those not sell out, individual game tickets will be available for purchase for $20 starting on May 22. No general admission tickets will be sold and masks will be required alongside social distancing.