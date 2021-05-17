Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 17, 2021

Today is … National Graduation Tassel Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Men's Golf: Alabama at NCAA Stillwater Regional, Stillwater, Okla., All Day

Crimson Tide results

Baseball: LSU 13, Alabama 5

Bama Central Headlines …

In case you missed it: This Week with the Crimson Tide: May 17-23, 2021

Did you notice?

Monday qualifier and former Alabama golfer Dicky Pride won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions title, closing out with a 5-under 67 for a three-stroke victory:

Check out this steal by former Crimson Tide guard Kira Lewis Jr. for the New Orleans Pelicans:

Collin Sexton was ejected from Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets for committing two flagrant fouls. His Cleveland Cavaliers finished the season losing 10 of their last 11 games despite Sexton's dynamic performances on the court:

And Donta Hall came down with a slam dunk for the Orlando Magic:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 opener:

110 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 17, 1990: Gary Hollingsworth, the SEC Offensive Player of the Year, added another honor to his growing list of achievements. He was selected as the state’s Amateur Athlete of the Year, and would be honored in June during the annual Alabama Sports Writers Association convention. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Say it’s the fourth quarter of a brutal SEC battle and everyone’s absolutely gassed. Well, I know that I’m mentally stronger than anyone I line up across from because I’ve trained myself to succeed at times when others fail. When it’s your will against mine, that’s when I know I can push myself harder than anyone else.” — Dalvin Tomlinson

