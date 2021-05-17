How to Watch: Alabama Softball at the 2021 NCAA Championship Regionals

Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's matchup with the Hornets, including TV listings

On Friday, Alabama softball will be hosting its 2021 NCAA Championship Regional in its home of Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

The Crimson Tide enters the tournament as its No. 3 seed and was grouped with Clemson, Alabama State and Troy. In total, three teams from the state of Alabama were included in the Crimson Tide's regional.

Alabama will first take on the Alabama State Hornets on Friday in its first game of the double-elimination style tournament. The winner will remain in the tournament's winner's bracket, while the loser will head to the loser's bracket. Whoever emerges from the tournament with one or no losses will advance to the NCAA Super Regionals.

The Crimson Tide joins its NCAA Regional on Saturday fresh off of a 4-0 victory over the Florida Gators to win the 2021 SEC Tournament title. In a 13-team field, Alabama was able to best Kentucky and Tennessee before downing the top-seeded Gators.

Alabama State finished the 2021 regular season with an overall record of 19-27. Like the Crimson Tide, the Hornets also won their conference, besting Alcorn State on Friday 8-1 to take home the SWAC title.

Here's the time and info from Alabama's opening game against Alabama State, including TV listings:

How to Watch Alabama vs Alabama State

Where: Rhoads Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

When: 5 p.m. CT on Friday, May 21

TV: SEC Network

Online: ESPN app

Alabama 2021 Resumé: After winning the 2021 SEC Championship on Saturday with a 4-0 victory over the Florida Gators, Alabama softball needs no introduction. The Crimson Tide finished the 2021 season with an overall record of 45-7 and an 18-6 record in SEC play. Alabama also finished the regular season with the conference's best team ERA with an overall average of 1.77. Regarding individual accolades, Alabama is powered by SEC Player of the Year Bailey Hemphill and Co-Pitcher of the Year Montana Fouts.

Crimson Tide Regional History: Alabama is 59-9 all-time in NCAA Regional play and has won every regional round since 2005 — the longest active streak in Division I softball. The Crimson Tide has qualified for the NCAA Tournament every year since 1999 and has been a top-16 national seed 18 of those times — including every season since 2005. The Crimson Tide has also won 40 consecutive games in regional play, dating back to 2007.