Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 23, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Lucky Penny Day

Women's Tennis: Alabama at NCAA Singles & Doubles Championships, Champaign, Ill., 1:30 p.m./4:30 p.m. CT

Men's Tennis: Alabama at NCAA Singles & Doubles Championships, Champaign, Ill., 5 p.m. CT

Alabama Softball was eliminated from its NCAA Regional

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

103 days

May 23, 1970: Carney Laslie, an Alabama football tackle in 1930-32 and a member of Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's staffs at Maryland, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Alabama, died of an apparent blood clot at the age of 61. — Bryant Museum

May 23, 2011: Sports Illustrated published its story on the Tuscaloosa tornado, with Javier Arenas standing in its aftermath on the cover.

“Carney (Laslie) meant as much as any one person, particularly back when we were staring and trying to get established. In those days, we worked day and night, but Carney never faltered.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

