Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 23, 2022
Today is ... National Lucky Penny Day
Check out and subscribe for free to our:
There's also the BamaCentral Forums.
Facebook: @AlabamaonSI
BamaCentral Headlines
Read More
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Women's Tennis: Alabama at NCAA Singles & Doubles Championships, Champaign, Ill., 1:30 p.m./4:30 p.m. CT
- Men's Tennis: Alabama at NCAA Singles & Doubles Championships, Champaign, Ill., 5 p.m. CT
Crimson Tide Results
Did you see?
Alabama Softball was eliminated from its NCAA Regional
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener
103 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
May 23, 1970: Carney Laslie, an Alabama football tackle in 1930-32 and a member of Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's staffs at Maryland, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Alabama, died of an apparent blood clot at the age of 61. — Bryant Museum
May 23, 2011: Sports Illustrated published its story on the Tuscaloosa tornado, with Javier Arenas standing in its aftermath on the cover.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“Carney (Laslie) meant as much as any one person, particularly back when we were staring and trying to get established. In those days, we worked day and night, but Carney never faltered.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant