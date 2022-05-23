Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 23, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Lucky Penny Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Women's Tennis: Alabama at NCAA Singles & Doubles Championships, Champaign, Ill., 1:30 p.m./4:30 p.m. CT
  • Men's Tennis: Alabama at NCAA Singles & Doubles Championships, Champaign, Ill., 5 p.m. CT

Crimson Tide Results

Did you see?

Alabama Softball was eliminated from its NCAA Regional

Ally Shipman scores to take the lead against Stanford
Ally Shipman doubles against Chattanooga
Alabama softball team

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

103 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

May 23, 1970: Carney Laslie, an Alabama football tackle in 1930-32 and a member of Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's staffs at Maryland, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Alabama, died of an apparent blood clot at the age of 61. — Bryant Museum

May 23, 2011: Sports Illustrated published its story on the Tuscaloosa tornado, with Javier Arenas standing in its aftermath on the cover. 

Sports Illustrated cover, Javier Arenas, tornado, May 23, 2011

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“Carney (Laslie) meant as much as any one person, particularly back when we were staring and trying to get established. In those days, we worked day and night, but Carney never faltered.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this...

082821_WGO_vanderBiestIs_Practice_EP0115
All Things Bama

Alabama Concludes Memorable Season at 2022 NCAA Women’s Golf Championships

By University of Alabama sports information1 hour ago
Stephon Wynn Jr., Alabama practice, Aug. 17, 2021
All Things Bama

DL Stephon Wynn Jr. Announces Transfer Destination

By Joey Blackwell4 hours ago
Justin Thomas plays his shot on the seventeenth fairway during the third round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament.
All Things Bama

Justin Thomas Wins Second PGA Championship Title

By Joey Blackwell5 hours ago
Montana Fouts
All Things Bama

Stanford Snaps Alabama Softball's Supers Streak, Crimson Tide Eliminated in Regionals

By Katie Windham8 hours ago
Montana Fouts
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama Softball vs. Stanford (Tuscaloosa Regional Game 7)

By Tony Tsoukalas10 hours ago
Ally Shipman scores to take the lead against Stanford
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Shuts Out Stanford to Force Winner-Take-All Game

By Tony Tsoukalas14 hours ago
38. Bama Barbarian
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Al The Barbarian

By Christopher Walsh17 hours ago
Roger Shultz
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 22, 2022

By Joey BlackwellMay 22, 2022