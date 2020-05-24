Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 25, 2020

Christopher Walsh

Today is … Memorial Day. For fans of Douglas Adams it's also Towel Day.

• The Michigan Wolverines football team won't partake in the 2020 season unless students are back on campus, according to school president Mark Schlissel. He told the Wall Street Journal that any decision the school makes for this coming fall will last the entire academic year. “If there is no on-campus instruction then there won’t be intercollegiate athletics, at least for Michigan,” said Dr. Schlissel, who is an immunologist by training. He added that there is currently “some degree of doubt as to whether there will be college athletics [anywhere], at least in the fall.”

• Former Crimson Tide wide receiver Nick Williams was hired by the New York Giants for offensive quality control.

• Former Alabama football player Bill Smith is the new head football coach at Huffman High School near Birmingham.

• Charles Barkley and Peyton Manning joked that they would never wear red during the made-for-TV golf event “The Match: Champions for Charity,” which had Justin Thomas as an analyst. “We’re in the SEC. It’s us against Alabama in everything we do now," Barkley said as everyone ended up being a verbal target sooner or later as the banter was thick. “He’s Bama,” Manning agreed. “They wanted to know if I wanted to wear black and red like Tiger. I’m like, ‘I’m not wearing black and red. That’s Georgia Bulldog colors. I just can’t do that. If you want me to get sick on the first hole, I’ll do it.” Wood and Manning defeated Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady while helping raise $20 million for coronavirus relief.

• Women’s basketball landed a commitment:

• Books with Obasohan?

103 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 25, 1978: Assistant coach Bill "Brother" Oliver was honored by the Birmingham Touchdown Club as its "Working Coach of the Year." In announcing Oliver's award in the Birmingham News, Alf Van Hoose called Oliver "the best young coach in the business."

May 25, 1990: Barrett Jones was born in Collierville, Tenn.

"I had this dream my whole life of raising up that crystal trophy. You guys know the crystal trophy? It's old now. They give out a waffle cone-looking type thing now. But, I was a big fan of the trophy. I thought it was the greatest trophy in sports." – Barrett Jones

Barrett Jones with the national championship trophy
T.G. Paschal/BamaCentral

