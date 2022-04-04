Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, April 4, 2022
Today is... National Vitamin C Day
BamaCentral Headlines
Jenna Johnson Home Run Sparks Sixth-Inning Comeback over Georgia
Alabama Baseball Handles Texas A&M, Wins Series
Jaden Shackelford Officially Declares for the NBA Draft
This Week with the Crimson Tide: April 4-10, 2022
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Softball vs #15/18 Georgia, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network, 97.5 FM Live Audio Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results
Baseball vs Texas A&M: W 8-4
- Softball vs #15/18 Georgia: W 9-3
- Men's Tennis vs Tennessee Tech: W 6-1
Men's Tennis vs Arkansas: L 2-5
- Women's Tennis at #7 Texas A&M: L 1-6
Did you notice?
- Former Alabama basketball player Braxton Key signed with the Detroit Pistons today.
- Alabama baseball alumnus Wade LeBlanc announced his retirement from Major League Baseball.
- Justin Thomas will have his interview on Tuesday this week ahead of the Masters.
Did you see?
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
April 4, 1951: John Hannah was born in Canton, Ga.
April 4, l958: Quarterback Bobby Jackson and halfback Duff Morrison caught Paul Bryant's attention at practice as some 1,000 spectators watched the Crimson Tide work out. "I thought Bobby threw the ball well and it looked like Duff wants to be a player," the coach said after practice. However, he also said the Crimson Tide was still a long way from being "much of a team."
April 4, 1994: Reuben Foster was born in Roanoke, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"He’s got vision, he runs with power, he can make you miss, he can catch the ball, he can block. There’s really nothing he can’t do.” - NFL Network Analyst Daniel Jeremiah on Josh Jacobs