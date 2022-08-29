Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, August 29, 2022

Today is ... National Lemon Juice Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

No Games Scheduled Today

Crimson Tide Results

Soccer: Alabama def. No. 18 Clemson, 3-0

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

5 days

Did You Notice?

Former Alabama and current Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot multiple times in an attempted carjacking.

Happy birthday to women's basketball player JaMya Mingo-Young

Former Alabama players from the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers gathered for a group photo.

August 29, 1925: Coach Wallace Wade announced that Captain James "Dink" Hagan, who played for Alabama from 1913-17, had been hired as an assistant coach. Hagan had previously been on the staff at Nebraska. He would also tech ROTC at the university. – Bryant Museum

August 29, 1873: The person who brought the new game of football to the University of Alabama, William G. Little, was born in Sumter County, Alabama near Livingston.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Winning isn’t imperative, but coming from behind and getting tougher in the fourth quarter is. I don’t want you to think you have to win, because you don’t. On the other hand, if you can go out there ripping and snorting and having fun by knocking people around, I assure you – you will win.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

This goal by Gianna Paul is her first career goal with the Crimson Tide