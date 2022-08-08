Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, August 8, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Dollar Day

Did You Notice?

  • The Alabama football team took the official 2022 group photo with the entire team and coaching staff.
  • Former Alabama WR Christion Jones earned his Master's degree over the weekend. 
  • The men's basketball team went to an FC Barcelona soccer game as part of their international tour. 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

August 8, 1921: In what was described as the best coaching staff ever assembled at Alabama, Xen Scott announced he had hired Hank Crisp to handle his line while athletic director Charles Bernier would also assist the Crimson Tide. Crisp had been known as maybe being the best lineman to ever play in the Atlantic Coast area and the Virginia Tech grad would also coach Alabama's basketball, track and cross country team. Scott also said that the first practice would be Sept. 7, with the Thin Red Line preparing to open the season September 24 against Howard. – Bryant Museum

August 8, 1937: Winfrey “Wimp” Sanderson was born in Florence, Ala.

August 8, 1967: Howard Cross, who was a tight end for the New York Giants from 1989-2001, was born in Huntsville, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“You don’t have to flaunt your success, but you don’t have to apologize for it.” – Gene Stallings

We’ll leave you with this …

