Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, February 14, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... Valentine's Day 

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

• Alabama Softball Closes Perfect Opening Weekend with 8-3 Win over New Mexico

• Alabama Women's Basketball Falls to Kentucky Late, 67-63

• How to Watch: Alabama Basketball vs Mississippi State

• Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Bear Looking to Heaven

• This Week with the Crimson Tide: February 14-20, 2022

Read More

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled. 

Crimson Tide Results

Did you see?

Alabama Women's Basketball vs Kentucky
021322_WBB_Shirt_Kentucky_JH47_1
021322_WBB_Team_Kentucky_JH67_1

Did you notice?

• Alabama women's tennis coach Jenny Mainz got her 300th victory at Alabama in the Crimson Tide's 4-0 win over TCU. 

• Alabama men's golf is looking forward to next weekend. 

• Alabama hockey completed a weekend sweep of Auburn.

• Former Alabama defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl win, totaling six tackles and one sack. Terrell Lewis will also receive his first ring. 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

201 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

February 14, 1913: Legendary baseball broadcaster Mel Allen was born.

February 14, 1931: While implementing his "Notre Dame Box Offense" during spring drills, new head coach Frank Thomas noted the impressive speed of the Alabama backs. The Tide had five who could run the 100 in 10.0 seconds flat, said Thomas. Johnny Cain, Hillman Holley and Chesty Mosley were being pushed by two speedy rookies, Howard Chappel and Joe Causey. – Bryant Museum

February 14, 1998: Mack Wilson was born in Montgomery, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I tell young players who want to be coaches, who think they can put up with all the headaches and heartaches: Can you live without it? If you can live without it, don't get in it." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this ...

Rams Super Bowl Champs
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, February 14, 2022

just now
Los Angeles Rams defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (94) celebrates after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
Bama/NFL

Alabama Crimson Tide has a Strong History of Players in the Super Bowl

8 minutes ago
Dallis Goodnight
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Closes Perfect Opening Weekend with 8-3 Win over New Mexico

8 hours ago
Alabama Women's Basketball vs Kentucky
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Falls to Kentucky Late, 67-63

8 hours ago
Zane Denton, Alabama baseball, 2021 Fall Practice
All Things Bama

This Week with the Crimson Tide: February 14-20, 2022

10 hours ago
Alex Salter
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Softball vs New Mexico

11 hours ago
SEC Logo
All Things Bama

2021-22 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 15

12 hours ago
Keon Ellis at Mississippi State
All Things Bama

How to Watch: Alabama Basketball vs Mississippi State

13 hours ago