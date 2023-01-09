Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, January 9, 2023

Today is... National Clean Off Your Desk Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No events scheduled

Crimson Tide Results

Women's basketball: Alabama 88, Auburn 57

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2023 opener

236 days

Did you Notice?

Team 27 of Alabama softball kicked off spring practice today. First pitch is just over a month away.

Bama in the NFL products were the top two rushers in the NFL this regular season.

Former Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick wasn't a big fan of the Georgia flag at the Steelers game.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

January 9, 1934: Bart Starr was born in Montgomery, Ala.

January 9, 1946: Dennis Homan was born in Muscle Shoals, Ala.

January 9, 1987: Center Wes Neighbors was the recipient of the 1986 Jacobs Trophy, given annually to the best blocker in the SEC. Neighbors, who started 47 of 48 games during his career, is the son of Billy Neighbors, winner of the award back in 1961.

January 9, 2012: No. 2 Alabama blew out top-ranked LSU in the BCS Championship Game, 21-0. Not only did the Crimson Tide avenge a 9-6 overtime loss in the Game of the Century, but it beat its SEC rival in its back yard of New Orleans. After Alabama made five field goals, Trent Richardson scored the only touchdown in either game, on a 34-yard carry. LSU didn't cross midfield until there were 8 minutes left in the game and the Tigers finished with just 92 yards and five first downs.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"They are unbelievable. That defense is as good as any defense I've ever seen. They rush the passer, they have awesome linebackers and they're great in coverage. They really don't have any weaknesses. They have to be as good as any defense ever.” – Alabama offensive lineman Barrett Jones about the 2011 Crimson Tide defense

