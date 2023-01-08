Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Women's Basketball at Auburn

Follow for updates, stats and analysis as the Crimson Tide take on the Tigers in Auburn.

Alabama women's basketball has lost two of its first three games in SEC play, but the Crimson Tide look to return to the win column with a road matchup against Auburn.

So far this season, Alabama's record is 12-4 with with a 3-2 record on the road, but have lost back-to-back games in the early portion of the conference schedule. The most recent defeat came down to the final seconds as Alabama lost to Missouri 66-65 in Tuscaloosa.

There have been a couple bright spots for Kristy Curry's squad. Brittany Davis, who is third in the SEC in scoring, has averaged 18.3 points through three conference games. Jada Rice has also been a stout interior defender, adding two more blocks against Missouri to keep her average at 2.6, second behind Mississippi State's Jessika Carter.

Alabama will face an Auburn team with a record of 10-5 and 0-3 in SEC play, It's worth noting that the Tigers are without Honesty Scott-Grayson, the second-leading scorer, who is out with injury.

It is the 97th meeting between Alabama and Auburn, and the Tigers lead the overall matchup 53-43.

**Keep refreshing for live updates, stats and analysis of the matchup between Alabama and Auburn.

Second Quarter

  • Davis breaks the scoring drought for both teams with a layup. 39-17 Alabama with 3:40 left in the half.
  • A quick 9-0 run makes the gap 20 points. 37-17 Alabama
  • Davis makes both free throws. 30-17 Alabama
  • Jada Rice makes the layup for Alabama's first two points of the quarter
  • Aaliyah Nye fouls Auburn's Sydney Shaw. Her first. Shaw splits the free throws to give Auburn its first point of the quarter.
First Quarter

UA WBB First Quarter
  • Abrams is slow to get up at the end of the quarter.
  • Ryan Cobbins makes a 3-pointer for Alabama. The Crimson Tide has made four of its first five 3-point attempts
  • Karly Weathers comes in for Sarah Ashlee Barker
  • Loyal McQueen and Megan Abrams come in for Hannah Barber and Aaliyah Nye
  • Alabama extends the lead to double-digits before Auburn calls a timeout. 16-5 Alabama.
  • Honesty Scott-Grayson, Auburn's second-leading scorer, subs in after missing the last several games with injury
  • Auburn's Princess Johnson makes both free throws to stop an early 7-0 run by Alabama
  • Brittany Davis scores on the first possession to start the game for Alabama

Pregame

  • Head coach Kristy Curry is 10-10 in her coaching career against Auburn
  • Referees for the game: Eric Brewton, Brian Hall, Talisa Green
  • The game between Alabama and Auburn will tipoff at 4 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

