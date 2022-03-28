Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, March 28, 2022
Elite OL Target Olaus Alinen Enjoys Third Visit to Alabama
What Henry To'oTo'o is Looking for in a Partner at Inside Linebacker
The Sunday Crimson Tikes: Hall Yeah!
This Week with the Crimson Tide: March 28-April 3, 2022
Montana Fouts Fires No. 4 Alabama Softball to a Sweep of South Carolina
Alabama Baseball Rides Solid Mound Performances, Avoids Sweep at Mississippi State
Alabama Women's Basketball's Season Ends in Heartbreaking Fashion
No games scheduled.
- Men's Tennis at Vanderbilt: L 3-4
vs Tennessee State: W 6-1
- Soccer vs Kennesaw: W 5-0
- Herb Jones totaled 16 points, six steals, two rebounds and two assists in the Pelicans win over the Lakers.
- John Petty Jr. stepped up for the Birmingham Squadron on Sunday.
- Polly Mack was the tournament champion for Alabama women's golf over the weekend.
March 28, 1938: Sandy Sanford, known as the "$100,000 Toe," demonstrated he was one of the top athletes on campus. In track, he ran a 10.0 100-yard dash and rated as one of the SEC's best shot putters as well. Sanford, who played end and kicked for the SEC champion football team, earned his nickname after he kicked final quarter field goals to beat Tulane and Vanderbilt and earn a Rose Bowl spot — which paid the school $100,000 — for the Crimson Tide. — Bryant Museum
"Ted [Williams] said he could see the ball leave his bat and I could too. I did that from the first day until I finished and that’s the reason why I didn’t strike out much. " – Joe Sewell