Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, March 28, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Something on a Stick Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter on Twitter:

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI 

BamaCentral Headlines

Elite OL Target Olaus Alinen Enjoys Third Visit to Alabama

What Henry To'oTo'o is Looking for in a Partner at Inside Linebacker

The Sunday Crimson Tikes: Hall Yeah!

This Week with the Crimson Tide: March 28-April 3, 2022

Montana Fouts Fires No. 4 Alabama Softball to a Sweep of South Carolina

Alabama Baseball Rides Solid Mound Performances, Avoids Sweep at Mississippi State

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Alabama Women's Basketball's Season Ends in Heartbreaking Fashion

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results

  • Men's Tennis at Vanderbilt: L 3-4

  • vs Tennessee State: W 6-1

  • Soccer vs Kennesaw: W 5-0

Did you notice? 

  • Herb Jones totaled 16 points, six steals, two rebounds and two assists in the Pelicans win over the Lakers. 
  • John Petty Jr. stepped up for the Birmingham Squadron on Sunday. 
  • Polly Mack was the tournament champion for Alabama women's golf over the weekend. 

Did you see? 

032722_WBB_MingoYoungJa_SDSU_JH4992
032722_WBB_CurryKr_SDSU_JH5021
032722_WBB_AbramsMe_SDSU_JH5056

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

March 28, 1938: Sandy Sanford, known as the "$100,000 Toe," demonstrated he was one of the top athletes on campus. In track, he ran a 10.0 100-yard dash and rated as one of the SEC's best shot putters as well. Sanford, who played end and kicked for the SEC champion football team, earned his nickname after he kicked final quarter field goals to beat Tulane and Vanderbilt and earn a Rose Bowl spot — which paid the school $100,000 — for the Crimson Tide. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"Ted [Williams] said he could see the ball leave his bat and I could too. I did that from the first day until I finished and that’s the reason why I didn’t strike out much. " – Joe Sewell 

We'll leave you with this... 

032722_WBB_AbramsMe_SDSU_JH5056
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball's Season Ends in Heartbreaking Fashion

By Blake Byler5 hours ago
Grayson Hitt, Alabama pitcher
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Rides Solid Mound Performances, Avoids Sweep at Mississippi State

By Joey Blackwell7 hours ago
Alabama guard JaMya Mingo-Young reacts after a defensive play against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Alabama won 75-68.
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Women's Basketball at South Dakota State in the WNIT Quarterfinals

By Blake Byler7 hours ago
Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts (14) pitches against Florida during the SEC Championship Game in Rhoads Stadium Saturday, May 15, 2021, Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
All Things Bama

Montana Fouts Fires No. 4 Alabama Softball to a Sweep of South Carolina

By Tony Tsoukalas9 hours ago
Alabama guard Megan Abrams (1) and Alabama forward Allie Craig Cruce (21) celebrate their win in the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament game against Alabama in Nashville, Tenn. on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
All Things Bama

This Week with the Crimson Tide: March 28-April 3, 2022

By Clayton Connick10 hours ago
Class of 2024 defensive back prospect Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.
Recruiting

Class of 2024 DB Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. Talks Recent Visit to Alabama

By Tony Tsoukalas14 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: Hall Yeah
All Things Bama

The Sunday Crimson Tikes: Hall Yeah!

By Anthony Sisco17 hours ago
Henry To'oTo'o
All Things Bama

What Henry To'oTo'o is Looking for in a Partner at Inside Linebacker

By Tony Tsoukalas18 hours ago