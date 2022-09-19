Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, September 19, 2022

Today is ... National Butterscotch Pudding Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

There's also the Bama Central Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled today

Crimson Tide Results

Men's Golf finished fifth at the Fighting Illini Invitational

Soccer defeated Chattanooga, 6-0

Did You Notice?

With Alabama soccer's shutout against Chattanooga, the Crimson Tide has posted three consecutive shutouts in addition to four straight victories. Ashlynn Serepca made the game-winning shot in the first half, while Gianna Paul, Kate Henderson, Macy Clem, Emelie Kobler and Sydney Vincens also found the back of the net. Kat Rogers had three second-half assists.

The golf team closed the three-day Fighting Illini Invitational with a season-best team total of 1-under 279, for a 54-hole total of 850 (290-281-279). Canon Claycomb and Thomas Ponder again led the Tide, as both finished among the top-10 individuals for a second straight tournament.

Former teammates Mac Jones and Najee Harris caught up before the Patriots-Steelers game.

Former Alabama and Current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for six touchdowns against the Baltimore Ravens.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

September 19, 1953: Alabama announced that Maury Farrell and John Forney would handle the play-by-play action on the Alabama football network with some 26 stations across the state airing the games live each week. Except for his years in the Army, Farrell had been the play-by-play man for Alabama since 1938. This would be Forney's first year on the broadcast team.

September 19, 1971: Jeremy Nunley was born in Winchester, Tenn.

September 19, 1992: With Arkansas and South Carolina having joined the Southeastern Conference, the Crimson Tide and Razorbacks met for the first time in the regular season. Derrick Lassic scored on a 33-yard touchdown run on Alabama’s first offensive play and the Crimson Tide built up a 28-0 lead midway through the second quarter. Jay Barker threw for 192 yards and three touchdowns, and Alabama had 467 yards in total offense during the 38-11 victory.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“I like to dominate people. It’s what I do. It’s what I live for.” — Jedrick Wills Jr.

We'll leave you with this...

Denver Broncos Wide Receiver Jerry Jeudy with his pregame outfit