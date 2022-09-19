Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, September 19, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Butterscotch Pudding Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled today

Crimson Tide Results

Men's Golf finished fifth at the Fighting Illini Invitational

Soccer defeated Chattanooga, 6-0

Did You Notice?

  • With Alabama soccer's shutout against Chattanooga, the Crimson Tide has posted three consecutive shutouts in addition to four straight victories. Ashlynn Serepca made the game-winning shot in the first half, while Gianna Paul, Kate Henderson, Macy Clem, Emelie Kobler and Sydney Vincens also found the back of the net. Kat Rogers had three second-half assists.
  • The golf team closed the three-day Fighting Illini Invitational with a season-best team total of 1-under 279, for a 54-hole total of 850 (290-281-279). Canon Claycomb and Thomas Ponder again led the Tide, as both finished among the top-10 individuals for a second straight tournament. 
  • Former teammates Mac Jones and Najee Harris caught up before the Patriots-Steelers game. 
  • Former Alabama and Current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for six touchdowns against the Baltimore Ravens.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

September 19, 1953: Alabama announced that Maury Farrell and John Forney would handle the play-by-play action on the Alabama football network with some 26 stations across the state airing the games live each week. Except for his years in the Army, Farrell had been the play-by-play man for Alabama since 1938. This would be Forney's first year on the broadcast team. 

September 19, 1971: Jeremy Nunley was born in Winchester, Tenn. 

September 19, 1992: With Arkansas and South Carolina having joined the Southeastern Conference, the Crimson Tide and Razorbacks met for the first time in the regular season. Derrick Lassic scored on a 33-yard touchdown run on Alabama’s first offensive play and the Crimson Tide built up a 28-0 lead midway through the second quarter. Jay Barker threw for 192 yards and three touchdowns, and Alabama had 467 yards in total offense during the 38-11 victory.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“I like to dominate people. It’s what I do. It’s what I live for.” — Jedrick Wills Jr.

Denver Broncos Wide Receiver Jerry Jeudy with his pregame outfit

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks on from the line of scrimmage prior to the snap during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.
Bama/NFL

Tua Tagovailoa Silenced his Millions of Critics in Week 2: Bama in the NFL

By Hunter De Siver
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) rolls away from pressure by Vanderbilt Commodores defensive end Jonathan Wynn (49) during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium in 2017.
All Things Bama

How To Watch No. 2 Alabama vs. Vanderbilt

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Kendrick Blackshire (40) reacts after a play against the UL Monroe Warhawks during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Stays Second in AP, Drops in USA Today

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) blocks the punt of Louisiana Monroe Warhawks punter Devyn McCormick (34) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Alabama 63, Louisiana Monroe 7

By Christopher Walsh
sec-logo-football-field
All Things Bama

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 3

By Joey Blackwell
Crimson Tikes: Alabama Crimson Tide football
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: The Bama Buzz

By Christopher Walsh
UL Monroe Warhawks running back Isaiah Phillips (3) is tackled by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Kendrick Blackshire (40) and defensive lineman Damon Payne Jr. (44) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, September 18, 2022

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) returns a punt against Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Instant Analysis: No. 2 Alabama 63, Louisiana-Monroe 7

By Edwin Stanton